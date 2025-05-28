rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Modern Bucolics (1901) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Save
Edit Image
paintingmodern art public domainfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domain
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marché à la Feraille (1859–1918) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Marché à la Feraille (1859–1918) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773308/marche-feraille-1859-1918-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gesellschaft von Damen und Herren im Freien lagernd, am Fuße eines Hügels mit einem Tempelchen, ein Führer zeigt einem…
Gesellschaft von Damen und Herren im Freien lagernd, am Fuße eines Hügels mit einem Tempelchen, ein Führer zeigt einem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938697/image-background-cow-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Palace of Liberal Arts (Interior) (1889) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Palace of Liberal Arts (Interior) (1889) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782517/palace-liberal-arts-interior-1889-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Quai de l'Hôtel de Ville (1859–1918) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Quai de l'Hôtel de Ville (1859–1918) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773269/quai-lhotel-ville-1859-1918-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Fête donnée aux Tuileries pour l'Exposition de 1867 (1887) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Fête donnée aux Tuileries pour l'Exposition de 1867 (1887) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782499/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Modern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepère
Modern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701169/modern-bucolic-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Comme on suit son cours de médicine à Paris (Cours de botanique à Engheim) (19th century) by Derancourt
Comme on suit son cours de médicine à Paris (Cours de botanique à Engheim) (19th century) by Derancourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775809/image-plant-face-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Wandering people in the open, 1777 by jean-baptiste le prince
Wandering people in the open, 1777 by jean-baptiste le prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944481/wandering-people-the-open-1777-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Rastende unter einer Eiche am Waldrand, null by johann ludwig ernst morgenstern
Rastende unter einer Eiche am Waldrand, null by johann ludwig ernst morgenstern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938481/rastende-unter-einer-eiche-waldrand-null-johann-ludwig-ernst-morgensternFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel blog banner template
Men's apparel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView license
Various Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Various Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790637/various-sketches-from-nature-c-1816-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
The Breaking Waves, Tide of September 1901 by Auguste Louis Lepère
The Breaking Waves, Tide of September 1901 by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670970/the-breaking-waves-tide-september-1901-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel poster template
Men's apparel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103962/mens-apparel-poster-templateView license
Study of two peasants napping and eating, Barbizon (c. 1870) by Auguste Giraudon s Artist
Study of two peasants napping and eating, Barbizon (c. 1870) by Auguste Giraudon s Artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776335/photo-image-face-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel Facebook story template
Men's apparel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView license
Modern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepère
Modern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995706/modern-bucolic-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fête nautique sur la Seine, 14 de Juillet (1889) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Fête nautique sur la Seine, 14 de Juillet (1889) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784516/fete-nautique-sur-seine-juillet-1889-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Men's apparel Instagram post template
Men's apparel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774780/mens-apparel-instagram-post-templateView license
A Dead German Soldier (1915) by Auguste Louis Lepère
A Dead German Soldier (1915) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773687/dead-german-soldier-1915-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Autumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.
Autumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333935/autumn-1860-1862-frederick-augustus-sandysFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Modern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepère
Modern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986071/modern-bucolic-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
Die Heilige Familie mit Elisabeth und dem Johannesknaben mit der Wäscherin, null by sébastien bourdon
Die Heilige Familie mit Elisabeth und dem Johannesknaben mit der Wäscherin, null by sébastien bourdon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947960/image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
Art gallery events Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Paris sous la neige, vu du haut de St. Gervais (1890) by Auguste Louis Lepère
Paris sous la neige, vu du haut de St. Gervais (1890) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777117/paris-sous-neige-haut-st-gervais-1890-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
La Rue des Barres (1886) by Auguste Louis Lepère
La Rue des Barres (1886) by Auguste Louis Lepère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782579/rue-des-barres-1886-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license