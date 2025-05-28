Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingmodern art public domainfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainModern Bucolics (1901) by Auguste Louis LepèreOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6371 x 4543 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarché à la Feraille (1859–1918) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773308/marche-feraille-1859-1918-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGesellschaft von Damen und Herren im Freien lagernd, am Fuße eines Hügels mit einem Tempelchen, ein Führer zeigt einem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938697/image-background-cow-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licensePalace of Liberal Arts (Interior) (1889) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782517/palace-liberal-arts-interior-1889-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseQuai de l'Hôtel de Ville (1859–1918) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773269/quai-lhotel-ville-1859-1918-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseFête donnée aux Tuileries pour l'Exposition de 1867 (1887) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782499/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701169/modern-bucolic-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComme on suit son cours de médicine à Paris (Cours de botanique à Engheim) (19th century) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775809/image-plant-face-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseWandering people in the open, 1777 by jean-baptiste le princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944481/wandering-people-the-open-1777-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseRastende unter einer Eiche am Waldrand, null by johann ludwig ernst morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938481/rastende-unter-einer-eiche-waldrand-null-johann-ludwig-ernst-morgensternFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103946/mens-apparel-blog-banner-templateView licenseVarious Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790637/various-sketches-from-nature-c-1816-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Breaking Waves, Tide of September 1901 by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670970/the-breaking-waves-tide-september-1901-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103962/mens-apparel-poster-templateView licenseStudy of two peasants napping and eating, Barbizon (c. 1870) by Auguste Giraudon s Artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776335/photo-image-face-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView licenseModern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995706/modern-bucolic-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFête nautique sur la Seine, 14 de Juillet (1889) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784516/fete-nautique-sur-seine-juillet-1889-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774780/mens-apparel-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Dead German Soldier (1915) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773687/dead-german-soldier-1915-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseAutumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333935/autumn-1860-1862-frederick-augustus-sandysFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseModern Bucolic by Louis Auguste Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8986071/modern-bucolic-louis-auguste-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseDie Heilige Familie mit Elisabeth und dem Johannesknaben mit der Wäscherin, null by sébastien bourdonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947960/image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParis sous la neige, vu du haut de St. Gervais (1890) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777117/paris-sous-neige-haut-st-gervais-1890-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLa Rue des Barres (1886) by Auguste Louis Lepèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782579/rue-des-barres-1886-auguste-louis-lepereFree Image from public domain license