Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageedgar degas public domainportraitantique photographs menfacepersonartmanvintageLudovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1118 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1490 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseJules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776454/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783464/portrait-man-c-1877-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-Portrait (c. 1857–58) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787416/self-portrait-c-1857-58-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ludovic Halévy by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275552/portrait-ludovic-halevy-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual dance performance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-Portrait (1857) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787838/self-portrait-1857-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licenseMan Riding (c. 1875–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784512/man-riding-c-1875-77-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licensePortrait of a Man (c. 1880) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776974/portrait-man-c-1880-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina ephemera remix illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719781/ballerina-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView licenseSeated Old Man (c. 1862) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784326/seated-old-man-c-1862-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwo Portrait Studies of a Man (c. 1856–57) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789591/two-portrait-studies-man-c-1856-57-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBeige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039751/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseGrand Arabesque, Second Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773257/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBeige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706944/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseYoung Man, Seated, in a Velvet Beret (1857) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787599/young-man-seated-velvet-beret-1857-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712994/png-antique-art-frameView licenseDancer Ready to Dance, Right Leg Forward (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773126/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810477/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man (Diego Martelli) (c. 1879) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783218/portrait-man-diego-martelli-c-1879-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseWoman Seated in an Armchair by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963075/woman-seated-armchair-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental picture frame mockup element, The Ballet's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817018/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseSpanish Dance by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962572/spanish-dance-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Rehearsal Onstage remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751622/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777603/the-jockey-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730892/bronze-picture-frame-mockup-edgar-degas-the-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse with Head Lowered (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773098/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815776/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDancer Ready to Dance, Right Foot Forward by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963306/dancer-ready-dance-right-foot-forward-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license