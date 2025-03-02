Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagehat drawingvictorian hatsvictorian ladiesfacepersonartvintagepublic domainFashion Drawing (1832–1899) by Anaïs Adèle ColinOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1173 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnnie M. Andrewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395787/annie-andrewsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHippie victorian clothing romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15753087/hippie-victorian-clothing-romanticView licenseVictorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Hippie victorian clothing romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15919161/png-hippie-victorian-clothing-romanticView licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482966/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Victorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409878/png-victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787127/fashion-drawing-no-1859-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic lady backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8531087/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView licensePNG Victorian lady holding flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409887/png-victorian-lady-holding-flowersView licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseVictorian woman holding ornate keyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388525/victorian-woman-holding-ornate-keyView licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseVictorian lady holding flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388852/victorian-lady-holding-flowersView licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePNG Victorian woman holding ornate keyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410642/png-victorian-woman-holding-ornate-keyView licensePink aesthetic lady backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8530573/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView licenseMary Woolsey Noxonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489559/mary-woolsey-noxonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseVictorian couple in elegant attirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378887/victorian-couple-elegant-attireView licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Vintage Victorian dress illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15411138/png-vintage-victorian-dress-illustrationView licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePNG Vintage romantic couple embracinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410457/png-vintage-romantic-couple-embracingView licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePNG Elegant Victorian-era woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410997/png-elegant-victorian-era-woman-illustrationView licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Victorian elegance with floral bouquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409773/png-victorian-elegance-with-floral-bouquetView license