Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian ladiesvintage paperfacepersonartwatercolorvintagepublic domainFashionable Lady with an Easel (19th Century)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 974 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1298 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Model Fastening Her Garter in an Artist's Studio (1868–1910) by Giuseppe Aurelihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773914/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Drawing (1832–1899) by Anaïs Adèle Colinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775519/fashion-drawing-1832-1899-anais-adele-colinFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Formal Garden Party (19th century) by Stanislaw Rejchanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775673/formal-garden-party-19th-century-stanislaw-rejchanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTerrace of the Villa Brancas (1876) by Félix Bracquemondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784052/terrace-the-villa-brancas-1876-felix-bracquemondFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773736/reception-the-prefecture-1846-1912-gustavo-simoniFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThree Women (1838) by Tony Johannothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788483/three-women-1838-tony-johannotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseGroup of Three Men and a Woman (1874) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784201/group-three-men-and-woman-1874-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView license5. "Second Class" and "Well I never" (1805–1865) by John Frederick Herring and Srhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786769/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Ladies in a Cabaret (1839–1880) by Clément Auguste Andrieuxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783540/young-ladies-cabaret-1839-1880-clement-auguste-andrieuxFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseAdéle de Saussure and Marie-Louise Ravel, the Artist's Wife, in His Studio (1877) by Edouard Ravelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048065/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Young Captive (1832) by Ary Schefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788792/the-young-captive-1832-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman in a Purple Cape (1866–1924) by Edouard Zierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772820/woman-purple-cape-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775544/woman-the-luxembourg-gardens-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseMother and Son by Fireplace (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125295/mother-and-son-fireplace-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDancer on Her Knees (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774695/dancer-her-knees-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBildnis Luise Scholderer mit Hut, October 1889 by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934720/bildnis-luise-scholderer-mit-hut-october-1889-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license