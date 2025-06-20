rawpixel
Woman Reading (c. 1895) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
readingimpressionism public domainpierre auguste renoirwomanpublic domain oil paintingpublic domain woman bodyrenoir artwomen reading impressionism
Artist quote Facebook story template
Pierre Auguste Renoir's Gabrielle à la chemise ouverte (1907)
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Reading Girl, 1880 by auguste renoir
Breathe in Instagram post template
Pierre Auguste Renoir's Nude in a Landscape (ca. 1887)
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Madame Henriot (c 1876) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Madame Monet (Madame Claude Monet Reading) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre Auguste Renoir's The guitar player (1896)
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Bather (Baigneuse) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Pierre Auguste Renoir's The Great Bathers (1884-1887)
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Sketches of Heads (The Berard Children) (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Woman Braiding Her Hair (1876) painting in high resolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre Auguste Renoir's Les baigneuses (1918)
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blonde Bather (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Art studio exhibition poster template, editable design
Portrait of a Young Woman (L'Ingenue) (c. 1874) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre Auguste Renoir's Nude (1910)
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre Auguste Renoir's Self-portrait (1910)
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Pierre Auguste Renoir's The Skiff (1875)
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Child with a Bird (Mademoiselle Fleury in Algerian Costume) (1882) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Young Woman Reading (Jeune femme lisant, buste) by Pierre Auguste Renoir
Welcome fall Instagram post template
Landscape with Woman in Pink and White (Paysage avec femme en rose et blanc) by Pierre Auguste Renoir. Digitally enhanced by…
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
After the Luncheon, 1879 by auguste renoir
