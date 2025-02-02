Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagedesignspublic domainstonesculpturesphotoantiqueSamples of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1879) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 733 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7738 x 4726 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAntique museum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433118/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSample Statues of Lions Protecting Their Kill Taken Outdoors (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775287/photo-image-lion-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730714/renaissance-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseSamples of Stone Studies of Male Figure (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775550/samples-stone-studies-male-figure-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy planets surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663357/dreamy-planets-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy planets surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663746/dreamy-planets-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSample Relief with Roman Soldier, Nude Woman and Cherubs (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775169/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseCreative community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558450/creative-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775227/view-the-cathedral-from-the-courtyard-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSample Relief with Roman Soldier, Nude Woman and Cherubs (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775134/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258985/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStatues of Saint Margaret and Christ (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775192/statues-saint-margaret-and-christ-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseView of Cathedral and Ships from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775229/view-cathedral-and-ships-from-the-loading-dock-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseDesert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663521/desert-ancient-temple-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseView of the Cathedral from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775279/view-the-cathedral-from-the-loading-dock-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseHot stone spa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620131/hot-stone-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStatues of Cherubs Holding Slate (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775096/statues-cherubs-holding-slate-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664548/renaissance-exhibition-book-cover-templateView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseSculptor's studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201977/sculptors-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseDIY painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558639/diy-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLion Heads (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776794/lion-heads-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500361/renaissance-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseRelief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776845/relief-saints-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license