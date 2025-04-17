Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepicnicvintage paperpicnic painting public domainpicnic vintage illustrefacepeopleartmanL'Air (El Aire/The Air) (1700–1899)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 864 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1152 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseL'Europe (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLa musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787990/musique-concert-militaire-dans-jardin-publique-1840sFree Image from public domain licenseGirls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseThe Water (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775621/the-water-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa peinture (Tantôt sévère, tantôt légère, la peinture charme tous les yeux) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrains de plaisir #9: Forêt de Fontainebleau—Rochers d'Avon (19th century) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775729/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe President's Vacation—On Bellevue Avenue, Newport (1884) by W P Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782970/the-presidents-vacationon-bellevue-avenue-newport-1884-snyderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTrains de plaisir #10: Forêt de Fontainebleau—Gorge de la Solle (19th century) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMoâ aimer beaucoup rigoler avec vous (1840–1905) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774968/moa-aimer-beaucoup-rigoler-avec-vous-1840-1905-bettannierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseComme on suit son cours de médicine à Paris (Cours de botanique à Engheim) (19th century) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775809/image-plant-face-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Ailing Cricket (1829) by Jean Ignace Isidore Grandvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035595/the-ailing-cricket-1829-jean-ignace-isidore-grandvilleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseMeeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomtehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787353/meeting-the-promenade-1832-hippolyte-lecomteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseComme on fair son droit à Paris (Cours Préparatoire rue de la Harpe) (1866(?)) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa poésie (Lecture d'une tragédie au foyer des artistes) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775794/poesie-lecture-dune-tragedie-foyer-des-artistes-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhysionomies de Paris #12: Hippodrome des Cours, Bois de Boulogne (c. 1857) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786686/image-dogs-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseGroup of the Royal Family of Orleans (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786692/group-the-royal-family-orleans-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseStudy for a Painting of a Costume Ball Given by the Princess of Sagan (1883) by Eugène Louis Lamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129107/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Young Officer Saying Farewell to His Family (1841) by Carl Schindlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041701/young-officer-saying-farewell-his-family-1841-carl-schindlerFree Image from public domain licensePicnic recipes poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107304/picnic-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMassachusetts—Boffin's Bower, Boston (1875) by E R Morsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784124/massachusettsboffins-bower-boston-1875-morseFree Image from public domain license