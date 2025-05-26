rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Seated at a Dressing Table (c. 1850–1900) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Save
Edit Image
woman sitting painting public domainsittingdresspublic domain oil paintingseated femalefrenchvictorian woman19th
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Live performance Instagram post template
Live performance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027536/live-performance-instagram-post-templateView license
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786080/cocottes-c-1850-70-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Haute-couture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView license
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775945/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Prayer (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
Evening Prayer (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128398/evening-prayer-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Devotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
Devotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music poster template
Chill aesthetic music poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073407/chill-aesthetic-music-poster-templateView license
Woman and Dog at the Gate (c. 1875–80) by Roger Joseph Jourdain
Woman and Dog at the Gate (c. 1875–80) by Roger Joseph Jourdain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783717/woman-and-dog-the-gate-c-1875-80-roger-joseph-jourdainFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
Picnic in the park Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685652/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView license
A Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevens
A Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789658/duchess-the-blue-dress-c-1866-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Taking a Nap (1866) by Alexander Hugo Bakker Korff
Taking a Nap (1866) by Alexander Hugo Bakker Korff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733198/taking-nap-1866-alexander-hugo-bakker-korffFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music Facebook story template
Chill aesthetic music Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073411/chill-aesthetic-music-facebook-story-templateView license
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain license
Chill aesthetic music blog banner template
Chill aesthetic music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073410/chill-aesthetic-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman in Yellow (c. 1875) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
Woman in Yellow (c. 1875) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783856/woman-yellow-c-1875-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram story template
Picnic in the park Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708390/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-templateView license
Moonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevens
Moonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775152/moonlight-au-clair-lune-c-1885-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park blog banner template
Picnic in the park blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708311/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView license
Cupids in Conspiracy by François Boucher
Cupids in Conspiracy by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670393/cupids-conspiracy-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126503/the-love-letter-ca-1855-giuseppe-mazzoliniFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Woman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
Woman Seated (c. 1875) by Jules Adolphe Goupil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783807/woman-seated-c-1875-jules-adolphe-goupilFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Beach Scene by Eugène Boudin
Beach Scene by Eugène Boudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9632169/beach-scene-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain license
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman Reading (1875) by Lucius Rossi
Young Woman Reading (1875) by Lucius Rossi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784324/young-woman-reading-1875-lucius-rossiFree Image from public domain license