Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain paperpublic domain artistvintage woman profile photoportraitphotographyredvintage paperjewelryPortrait Study of a Woman (1899) by Emil OrlikOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 881 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1092 x 1488 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZittende vrouw (1880 - 1932) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761163/zittende-vrouw-1880-1932-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowered women poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18288707/empowered-women-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licenseThe Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047566/the-muff-c-1873-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanerin im Winterkleid (Japanese Woman in Winter Dress) (1901/1902) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055802/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272357/positive-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEvening in Fukagawa (1900) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055653/evening-fukagawa-1900-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709274/art-exhibitionView licensePortrait of a Woman (Portrait of Laura Flé) (1899) by Théo van Rysselberghehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775796/portrait-woman-portrait-laura-fle-1899-theo-van-rysselbergheFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418506/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseBust of Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender (Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender, en buste) (1895) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052126/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAligned hearts cosmic grace mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611735/aligned-hearts-cosmic-grace-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWeeper: Study of a Nude Woman, Seated with Profile to Right (1899) by Henri Fantin Latourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053062/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant jewelry display mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21009500/elegant-jewelry-display-mockup-customizable-designView licenseThe Swing (L'Escarpolette) from the series The Sylphs (Les Sylphides) (c. 1850-55) by Charles Barguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787641/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseElegant jewelry social media mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21189903/elegant-jewelry-social-media-mockup-customizable-designView licenseIn the Opera Box (No. 3) [recto] (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048668/the-opera-box-no-recto-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseWoman at the Tub (Femme au tub) (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Auguste Clothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052623/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFrontispiece from "Paris Intense" (1894) by Félix Vallottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051751/frontispiece-from-paris-intense-1894-felix-vallottonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890788/online-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseThree in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788724/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen make history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266804/women-make-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOn the "Pont de l'Europe" (1897/1898 (published 1899)) by Edouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052766/the-pont-leurope-18971898-published-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender (Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender, en buste) (1895) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052134/image-background-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of a Young Woman Facing Left (c. 1774) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022975/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeeping Magdalen (1899) by Charles I Berghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055549/weeping-magdalen-1899-charles-bergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779121/vintage-sunglasses-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSome Aspects of Life in Paris, 8: Street Vendor (Quelques aspects de la vie parisienne: marchand des quatre saisons) (c.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773014/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274289/art-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of a slovak womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900587/study-slovak-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse people looking up design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331116/editable-diverse-people-looking-design-element-setView licenseBildnis einer Frau im Profil (Bildnis des Fräulein Irma Müller-Krämer), 1898 by emma heerdthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985564/image-pencil-drawing-face-accessoryFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890807/clearance-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseFlorentine Boy (1899) by Gertrude Käsebierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053082/florentine-boy-1899-gertrude-kasebierFree Image from public domain license