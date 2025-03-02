Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain sheepfarmhousepublic domain oil paintingfarmhouse paintingclassic oil painting landscapesheep paintingvintage sheep19th painting public domainBarnyard Scene (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille CorotOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4463 x 6387 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4463 x 6387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseMarsh at Bove, near Amiens (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775741/image-cows-animal-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Evening Star (1864) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128522/the-evening-star-1864-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWasherwomen in a Willow Grove (1871) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785888/washerwomen-willow-grove-1871-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781147/real-estate-blog-banner-templateView licenseApple Trees in a Field (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786014/apple-trees-field-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Willows of Marissel (1857) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127161/the-willows-marissel-1857-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licensePastoral (ca. 1730) by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123433/pastoral-ca-1730-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseEnglish Barnyard (1839) by JohnWilson R S Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126402/english-barnyard-1839-johnwilsonFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseThe Fisherman's Cottage (1871) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128802/the-fishermans-cottage-1871-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseLandscape with Bridge (ca. 1865-1870) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126963/landscape-with-bridge-ca-1865-1870-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoad by the Water (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785974/road-the-water-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Harduin (1831) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789097/louise-harduin-1831-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMeadow with Willows, Monthléry (1860s) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786160/meadow-with-willows-monthlery-1860s-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sheepfold, Moonlight (1856-1860) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127170/the-sheepfold-moonlight-1856-1860-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651397/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGirl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651168/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilenus. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651160/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLormes: Goat-Girl Sitting Beside a Stream in a Forest by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683265/image-jungle-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Torrent at Romagnes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651241/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGentle life quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854264/gentle-life-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePeasant Girl at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652062/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588095/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl - full-length reading. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651249/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license