Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Image19th century portrait photographygoyapublic domain oil paintingvintagevintage female portrait paintingsportraitfloral vintage oil paintinghistorical paintingsThe Madrileña (Late 19th century) by Style of Francisco de Goya y LucientesOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4540 x 6383 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4540 x 6383 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePortrait of El General Ricardos (18th century) by Copy after Francisco José de Goya y Lucienteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGo with the flow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView licenseFrancisco Goya's Josefa de Castilla Portugal y van Asbrock de Garcini (1775–about 1850)(1804) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831435/image-person-art-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseAsensio Juliá (1814) by Francisco de Goya y Lucienteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791813/asensio-julia-1814-francisco-goya-lucientesFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView licenseFrancisco Goya's Tiburcio Pérez y Cuervo (1785/86–1841), the Architect (1820) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831470/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseFrancisco Goya's Ignacio Garcini y Queralt (1752–1825), Brigadier of Engineers (1804) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831447/image-book-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licensePortrait.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651023/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCondesa de Altamira and Her Daughter, María Agustina by Francisco de Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612540/image-spanish-goya-osorio-manriqueFree Image from public domain licenseArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseGo with the flow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446541/with-the-flow-instagram-post-templateView licenseDon Antonio Noriega (1801) by Francisco Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030370/don-antonio-noriega-1801-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain licenseGo with the flow Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823898/with-the-flow-instagram-story-templateView licenseAn Artist (c. 1820) by Artist Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790963/artist-c-1820-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePortrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Los Chinchillas (The Chinchillas)," plate 50 from "Los Caprichos" (1799) by Francisco de Goya y Lucienteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124354/portrait-miss-matilda-lockwood-1784-1786-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseGo with the flow blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446528/with-the-flow-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman (1846-1849) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126567/portrait-woman-1846-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe in Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763013/breathe-instagram-post-templateView licenseEdgar Degas's Self-portrait (ca. 1863)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21897938/edgar-degass-self-portrait-ca-1863Free Image from public domain licenseVintage costume, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002940/vintage-costume-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Coleman Sisters (1844) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042039/the-coleman-sisters-1844-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269932/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMajas on a Balcony attributed to Francisco de Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613283/majas-balcony-attributed-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & motivational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823908/flower-motivational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's Romaine Lacaux (1864)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21947221/pierre-auguste-renoirs-romaine-lacaux-1864Free Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensetwo figures in scarecorw-like costume standing in front of a small huddled crowd; a boy in the front of the crowd turns his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657134/image-vintage-art-handFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dr. Elisabeth Winterhalter, 1902 by ottilie w. roedersteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945723/portrait-dr-elisabeth-winterhalter-1902-ottilie-roedersteinFree Image from public domain license