Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape vintagesuspensionpublic domain pattern vintagevintagelamp painting public domainhome interior paintingclosetartLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Suspension Lamp (1899) by Édouard VuillardOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4646 x 5859 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4646 x 5859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994617/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper II (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776011/image-wallpaper-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994320/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Game of Checkers (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775670/landscapes-and-interiors-the-game-checkers-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994948/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Cook (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776014/landscapes-and-interiors-the-cook-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994476/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper III (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775834/image-wallpaper-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994380/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper I (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775875/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981458/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Cover for the Album (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775837/landscapes-and-interiors-cover-for-the-album-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980084/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Two Sisters-in-law (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775858/landscapes-and-interiors-the-two-sisters-in-law-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980197/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseThe Pastry Shop (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775952/the-pastry-shop-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980140/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Avenue (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776076/landscapes-and-interiors-the-avenue-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980078/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: On the Pont de l'Europe (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775991/landscapes-and-interiors-the-pont-leurope-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980193/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Hearth (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775863/landscapes-and-interiors-the-hearth-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980134/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Through the Fields (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775981/landscapes-and-interiors-through-the-fields-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981453/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseInterior with Pink Wallpaper III (Interieur aux tentures roses III) (c. 1896 (published 1899)) by Edouard Vuillard, Ambroise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052516/image-wallpaper-roses-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCute kid bedroom furniture element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980219/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView licenseL'Estampe Originale: Cover (c. 1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772836/lestampe-originale-cover-c-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseInterior à la suspension by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921118/interior-suspension-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseInterior with Pink Wallpaper II (Interieur aux tentures roses II) (c. 1896 (published 1899)) by Ambroise Vollard, Edouard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052511/image-wallpaper-textures-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseInterior with a Screen by Edouard Vuillard, Edward Ancourt and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624068/interior-with-screen-edouard-vuillard-edward-ancourt-and-ambroise-vollardFree Image from public domain licenseWooden home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670180/wooden-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseInterieur aux tentures roses I (1899) illustration by Edouard Vuillard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103464/image-roses-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome quote Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727244/home-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseInterior with Pink Wallpaper I by Edouard Vuillard, Auguste Clot and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672377/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474177/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior with Pink Wallpaper III by Edouard Vuillard, Auguste Clot and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672367/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain license