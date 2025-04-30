Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageillustration furniturepublic domain textileinteriorfacepersonartvintagefurnitureMusée Grotesque No. 22: Misère et Vanité, ou, Rien qu'une (1700–1899)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 951 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1588 x 1258 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseMuséee Grotesque No. 19: L'avantage du faux coupet (c. 1820?) by G de Carihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788179/museee-grotesque-no-19-lavantage-faux-coupet-c-1820-cariFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView licenseMisère et Vanité ou Rien qu'une (c. 1814 - c. 1818) by Maloeuvre fils, Godissart de Cari and Aaron Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767288/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView licenseMusée Grotesque No. 48: Comme font quelques-unes (1802–1815) by Pierre Maleuvrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791480/musee-grotesque-no-48-comme-font-quelques-unes-1802-1815-pierre-maleuvreFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBirth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986632/birth-the-blessed-virgin-mary-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseA family saying grace, null by johann friedrich morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951218/family-saying-grace-null-johann-friedrich-morgensternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudienblatt: Familienszenen, null by hermann gollnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986735/studienblatt-familienszenen-null-hermann-gollnerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene at an Inn with elderly Guest and servant Maid, 1661 by quiringh van brekelenkamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984246/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePillowcase mockup, floral pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401352/imageView licenseLa Famille économe by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375527/famille-econome-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDon Quijotes Beschäftigung in seiner Heimat, null by franz pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939207/don-quijotes-beschaftigung-seiner-heimat-null-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQue n'y est-il encore? by Louis Petit and Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021912/que-ny-est-il-encore-louis-petit-and-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRichesse et Misère ou Rien qu'un (1818) by Maloeuvre fils, Godissart de Cari and Aaron Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13768212/image-dog-paper-catFree Image from public domain licensePillowcase mockup, cushion, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395525/pillowcase-mockup-cushion-editable-designView licenseThe Disappointed Epicures (1787) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025894/the-disappointed-epicures-1787-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBy the Window, 1890 – 1891 by fritz von uhdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940068/the-window-1890-1891-fritz-von-uhdeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseRoom of Hotel, free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5926903/room-hotel-free-public-domain-cc0-imageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseWoman Spinning (c. 1855–60) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787105/woman-spinning-c-1855-60-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseCushion cover mockup, floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500580/cushion-cover-mockup-floral-pattern-designView licenseInneres einer Schenke mit zechenden Bauern, einer Magd und Kindern, 1777 by marquard wocherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944203/image-wooden-helmet-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe New Order of St. Katherine for Nurses: A Sketch in the Bouverie Ward, Westminster Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469890/image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom wall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408680/bedroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseBauernfamilie mit zwei Kindern bei der Mahlzeit, null by isaac van ostadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987322/bauernfamilie-mit-zwei-kindern-bei-der-mahlzeit-null-isaac-van-ostadeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Doctor Examining a Urine Specimen in his Study, ca. 1640 – 1650 by david teniers the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941219/image-animal-books-woodenFree Image from public domain license