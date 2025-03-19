rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl with Blue Ribbon Being Washed (1890s?) by Charles Maurin
Save
Edit Image
ribboncharles maurinfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustration
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Confidences, from A New Sentimental Education by Charles Maurin
Confidences, from A New Sentimental Education by Charles Maurin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9712634/confidences-from-new-sentimental-education-charles-maurinFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior with Woman Teaching Child to Pray (1819-1886) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Interior with Woman Teaching Child to Pray (1819-1886) by Pierre Édouard Frère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125522/interior-with-woman-teaching-child-pray-1819-1886-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Maternal Caress (c. 1891) by Mary Cassatt
Maternal Caress (c. 1891) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055279/maternal-caress-c-1891-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView license
The Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalabert
The Awakening (1863) by Charles François Jalabert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128455/the-awakening-1863-charles-francois-jalabertFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView license
Mutter mit einem Kinde an der Brust, nach rechts, null by gerrit adriaensz. berckheyde
Mutter mit einem Kinde an der Brust, nach rechts, null by gerrit adriaensz. berckheyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979600/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1890) by Charles Maurin
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1890) by Charles Maurin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051146/henri-toulouse-lautrec-1890-charles-maurinFree Image from public domain license
Equine excellence Instagram post template
Equine excellence Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918247/equine-excellence-instagram-post-templateView license
The Bath (1890) by Robert Frederick Blum
The Bath (1890) by Robert Frederick Blum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777625/the-bath-1890-robert-frederick-blumFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother's Kiss (1890-1891) by Mary Cassatt
Mother's Kiss (1890-1891) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055103/mothers-kiss-1890-1891-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother and child by Charles Maurin
Mother and child by Charles Maurin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312366/mother-and-child-charles-maurinFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
29th Street Market, East Side (c. 1915) by Jerome Myers
29th Street Market, East Side (c. 1915) by Jerome Myers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772717/29th-street-market-east-side-c-1915-jerome-myersFree Image from public domain license
Festive vintage Christmas collage design, editable element set
Festive vintage Christmas collage design, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496190/festive-vintage-christmas-collage-design-editable-element-setView license
Maternal Caress (1890-1891) by Mary Cassatt
Maternal Caress (1890-1891) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055080/maternal-caress-1890-1891-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Stationary and accessories brand poster template, editable vintage photography design
Stationary and accessories brand poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21453344/image-star-border-paperView license
Saint Dorothea (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Stella
Saint Dorothea (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Stella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136590/saint-dorothea-ca-1720-1730-baroque-stellaFree Image from public domain license
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView license
Mother lovingly cradles sleeping baby.
Mother lovingly cradles sleeping baby.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21236924/mother-lovingly-cradles-sleeping-babyView license
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mother's Kiss (1891) by Mary Cassatt
Mother's Kiss (1891) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777670/mothers-kiss-1891-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Party word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Party word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9467885/party-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Mother lovingly cradles sleeping baby.
PNG Mother lovingly cradles sleeping baby.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20584299/png-mother-lovingly-cradles-sleeping-babyView license
Kids looking at gift boxes, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kids looking at gift boxes, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470009/kids-looking-gift-boxes-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother nurturing child with love.
Mother nurturing child with love.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17506163/mother-nurturing-child-with-loveView license
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007399/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sitting Mary, null by hendrik goudt
Sitting Mary, null by hendrik goudt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946183/sitting-mary-null-hendrik-goudtFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Robert Fletcher: 7 months (premature) by Philip Bonn
Robert Fletcher: 7 months (premature) by Philip Bonn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436436/robert-fletcher-months-premature-philip-bonnFree Image from public domain license
PNG New Year gifts, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG New Year gifts, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642097/png-adult-box-cartoonView license
Kniendes Mädchen nach links mit einem Kleinkind im linken Arm, null by jakob becker
Kniendes Mädchen nach links mit einem Kleinkind im linken Arm, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937450/image-face-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Crofton
Crofton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9156603/croftonFree Image from public domain license