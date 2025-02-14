rawpixel
Caricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)
Easter Sunday concert Facebook post template
Musée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barry
Vintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Les Héroïnes d'aujourd'hui (first half 19th century) by Claude Louis Desrais
Vintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Mazurka at Mabille's (1844) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
Vintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
President Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davis
Vintage dancing couple, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage ballroom dance illustration
Egg hunt Facebook post template
L'Heureux commis marchand (1700–1899)
Gala night Facebook post template
Vintage ballroom dance illustration
Vintage dancing couple png, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: La Galope (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Wedding checklist poster template, editable text and design
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
Couple silhouette, editable design element remix set
Le Bon Genre No. 5: La Dansomanie (1700–1899)
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Fashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules David
Vintage dancing couple, paper badge, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Le Goût du Jour No. 33: Le Solliciteur Concave (c. 1808)
Vintage dancing couple, paper badge, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A woman victorian clothing costume.
Wedding invite template, aesthetic editable design
PNG A woman victorian clothing costume.
Happy wedding anniversary Facebook post template
Physionomies de Paris #9: Bal de l'Opéra (c. 1857) by Eugène Charles François Guérard
Couple silhouette, editable design element remix set
Untitled salon scene (1893) by A C Parys
Vintage dancing couple png, paper badge, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Le Suprême Bon Ton, No. 14: La danse au bois de Vincennes (1815)
Let's celebrate!, editable Instagram post template
L'Artiste: La Valse (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Dance party blog banner template, editable text
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Monthly schedule planner template
Victorian lady holding flowers
