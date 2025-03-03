rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
Save
Edit Image
victorian artfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitclothing
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786080/cocottes-c-1850-70-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
Young Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
PNG Female portrait illustration painting.
PNG Female portrait illustration painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482476/png-female-portrait-illustration-paintingView license
Garden exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Garden exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642086/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Florence Nightingale: from the original painting by Chappel in the possession of the publishers
Florence Nightingale: from the original painting by Chappel in the possession of the publishers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489701/image-hands-hospitals-faceFree Image from public domain license
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793684/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Portrait of a Girl (1860s) by American 19th Century
Portrait of a Girl (1860s) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045399/portrait-girl-1860s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
The Singer (c. 1880) by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782868/the-singer-c-1880-raimundo-madrazo-garretaFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful mind, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Beautiful mind, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642126/beautiful-mind-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
PNG A little red riding hood art illustration historical.
PNG A little red riding hood art illustration historical.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089913/png-little-red-riding-hood-art-illustration-historicalView license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
A little red riding hood art illustration historical.
A little red riding hood art illustration historical.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16069117/little-red-riding-hood-art-illustration-historicalView license
Victorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Edgar Degas's Portrait of Mlle Hortense Valpinçon (c. 1871) famous painting.
Edgar Degas's Portrait of Mlle Hortense Valpinçon (c. 1871) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3817726/edgar-degass-portrait-mlle-hortense-valpincon-c-1871-famous-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Social media content, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Social media content, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642090/social-media-content-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Vintage soldier historical painting background
Vintage soldier historical painting background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378781/vintage-soldier-historical-painting-backgroundView license
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125575/little-girl-red-bonnet-19th-century-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
PNG Social media content, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Social media content, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642093/png-activity-adult-cartoonView license
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain license