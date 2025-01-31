Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekitchencozycookingcozy kitchengrandmother illustrationvintage decorsheadpaintings public domainLandscapes and Interiors: The Cook (1899) by Édouard VuillardOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 977 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4589 x 5635 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4589 x 5635 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome kitchen design poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586720/home-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Hearth (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775863/landscapes-and-interiors-the-hearth-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862211/home-kitchen-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper I (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775875/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862214/home-kitchen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper II (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776011/image-wallpaper-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494703/home-kitchen-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Pink Wallpaper III (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775834/image-wallpaper-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862215/home-kitchen-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Interior with Suspension Lamp (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775836/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen stories poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11690689/kitchen-stories-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Pastry Shop (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775952/the-pastry-shop-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen stories Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505656/kitchen-stories-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Two Sisters-in-law (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775858/landscapes-and-interiors-the-two-sisters-in-law-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969046/kitchenware-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Cover for the Album (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775837/landscapes-and-interiors-cover-for-the-album-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505655/kitchen-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Game of Checkers (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775670/landscapes-and-interiors-the-game-checkers-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528561/kitchen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: The Avenue (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776076/landscapes-and-interiors-the-avenue-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505651/kitchen-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: Through the Fields (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775981/landscapes-and-interiors-through-the-fields-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528560/kitchen-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInterior with a Screen by Edouard Vuillard, Edward Ancourt and Ambroise Vollardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624068/interior-with-screen-edouard-vuillard-edward-ancourt-and-ambroise-vollardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528562/kitchen-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cézanne (1912) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773723/portrait-cezanne-1912-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable garlic design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15320028/editable-garlic-design-element-setView licenseL'Estampe Originale: Cover (c. 1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772836/lestampe-originale-cover-c-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969047/kitchenware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscapes and Interiors: On the Pont de l'Europe (1899) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775991/landscapes-and-interiors-the-pont-leurope-1899-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pasta set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131776/watercolor-pasta-set-editable-design-elementView licenseInterior with Pink Wallpaper III (Interieur aux tentures roses III) (c. 1896 (published 1899)) by Edouard Vuillard, Ambroise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052516/image-wallpaper-roses-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127242/young-cook-caressing-dead-bird-1859-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496178/kitchen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Family Praying at the Midday Meal, 1667 by egbert jaspersz. van heemskerckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986016/family-praying-the-midday-meal-1667-egbert-jaspersz-van-heemskerckFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764457/kitchenware-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCooking: The Cook by Edouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717299/cooking-the-cook-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969049/kitchenware-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseProgram for The Pillars of Society by Ibsen, staged by L'Oeuvre, June 1896 (1896) by Édouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776271/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license