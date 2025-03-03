Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecharcoal drawinghorse paintingpublic domain degashorseanimalpersonartpublic domainJockey on a Rearing Horse (1890s) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 765 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9745 x 6213 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseStudy for "Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey" (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789930/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwo Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776767/two-horses-one-nuzzling-the-other-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseRacehorse (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776908/racehorse-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseThe Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777603/the-jockey-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseRearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774567/rearing-horse-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAfter the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseWoman Standing in a Bathtub (c. 1890–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776204/woman-standing-bathtub-c-1890-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810477/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseStudy for "Dead Fox in the Forest" (c. 1861–64) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790152/study-for-dead-fox-the-forest-c-1861-64-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseStudies of Horses (c. 1865) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789629/studies-horses-c-1865-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494911/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseThe Violinist, Study for “The Rehearsal” (c. 1879) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783625/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage premium gold frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815776/vintage-premium-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseMan Riding (c. 1875–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784512/man-riding-c-1875-77-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse and Rider by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970645/horse-and-rider-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJockey (mid 1870s) by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047400/jockey-mid-1870s-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseAt the Races (c. 1860–62) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786950/the-races-c-1860-62-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for "Steeplechase—The Fallen Jockey": The Jockey (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789568/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355772/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseStudy of a Singer by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993480/study-singer-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of Drapery (1860–65) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786672/study-drapery-1860-65-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse with Jockey; Horse Galloping, Turning Head to the Right, Feet Not Touching the Ground by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963036/photo-image-horse-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773551/horse-standing-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971881/the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license