Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintings public domain countrysidenaturecountryside paintingpublic domain farmfrench vintage public domainrural women workersagriculturevintage landscape oilThe Gleaners (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th centuryOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6013 x 4802 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6013 x 4802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWheat farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128634/harvest-scene-1866-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561322/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127065/the-potato-harvest-1855-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseWheat farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526309/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977736/camille-pissarros-recolte-des-foins-eragny-1887Free Image from public domain licenseWheat farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526311/wheat-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977779/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-1901Free Image from public domain licenseWheat farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9934654/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940964/hay-harvest-russia-1875-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623099/local-farmers-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786426/the-strawberry-bed-july-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic grains Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912240/organic-grains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReturning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Bretonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128794/returning-from-the-fields-1871-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain licenseFarm tourism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822325/farm-tourism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Pissarro's The Harvest (1882)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983034/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-1882Free Image from public domain licenseHarvest festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766331/harvest-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseChestnut Vendor by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678243/chestnut-vendor-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771086/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGathering Potatoes (Recolte de pommes de terre) (1886) by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049695/gathering-potatoes-recolte-pommes-terre-1886-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795375/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Pissarro's The Harvest, Pontoise (La Récolte, Pontoise) (1881)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983042/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-pontoise-la-recolte-pontoise-1881Free Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGrape harvest, null by johann michael voltzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981513/grape-harvest-null-johann-michael-voltzFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSmall farm house with smoke rising from the chimney at center; lwo large hay stacks to right behind house; ploughed field in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16467392/image-background-border-cloudsView licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Woman farmer illustration agriculture harvest.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16528796/png-woman-farmer-illustration-agriculture-harvestView licenseColor Theory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894258/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789800/the-last-days-harvest-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894352/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Gleaners (1888) by James S Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050532/the-gleaners-1888-james-kingFree Image from public domain licenseFall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572143/fall-harvest-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license3D farm girl holding little pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457988/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView licenseTaking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502673/photo-image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711210/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRural farmer resting in fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372003/rural-farmer-resting-fieldView license