rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Gleaners (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Save
Edit Image
oil paintings public domain countrysidenaturecountryside paintingpublic domain farmfrench vintage public domainrural women workersagriculturevintage landscape oil
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
Wheat farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526310/wheat-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Harvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
Harvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128634/harvest-scene-1866-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain license
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561322/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millet
The Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127065/the-potato-harvest-1855-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain license
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526309/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Camille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)
Camille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977736/camille-pissarros-recolte-des-foins-eragny-1887Free Image from public domain license
Wheat farming blog banner template, editable text
Wheat farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526311/wheat-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Camille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)
Camille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977779/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-1901Free Image from public domain license
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
Wheat farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9934654/wheat-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beer
Hay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940964/hay-harvest-russia-1875-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain license
Local farmers community Facebook post template, editable design
Local farmers community Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623099/local-farmers-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homer
The Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786426/the-strawberry-bed-july-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Organic grains Instagram post template, editable text
Organic grains Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912240/organic-grains-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Returning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Breton
Returning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Breton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128794/returning-from-the-fields-1871-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain license
Farm tourism Instagram post template, editable text
Farm tourism Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822325/farm-tourism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest (1882)
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest (1882)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983034/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-1882Free Image from public domain license
Harvest festival Instagram post template
Harvest festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766331/harvest-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Chestnut Vendor by Camille Pissarro
Chestnut Vendor by Camille Pissarro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678243/chestnut-vendor-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain license
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771086/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gathering Potatoes (Recolte de pommes de terre) (1886) by Camille Pissarro
Gathering Potatoes (Recolte de pommes de terre) (1886) by Camille Pissarro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049695/gathering-potatoes-recolte-pommes-terre-1886-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain license
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795375/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest, Pontoise (La Récolte, Pontoise) (1881)
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest, Pontoise (La Récolte, Pontoise) (1881)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983042/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-pontoise-la-recolte-pontoise-1881Free Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template, editable design
Simple life book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Grape harvest, null by johann michael voltz
Grape harvest, null by johann michael voltz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981513/grape-harvest-null-johann-michael-voltzFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Small farm house with smoke rising from the chimney at center; lwo large hay stacks to right behind house; ploughed field in…
Small farm house with smoke rising from the chimney at center; lwo large hay stacks to right behind house; ploughed field in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16467392/image-background-border-cloudsView license
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Woman farmer illustration agriculture harvest.
PNG Woman farmer illustration agriculture harvest.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16528796/png-woman-farmer-illustration-agriculture-harvestView license
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894258/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homer
The Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789800/the-last-days-harvest-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Van Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894352/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Gleaners (1888) by James S King
The Gleaners (1888) by James S King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050532/the-gleaners-1888-james-kingFree Image from public domain license
Fall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable text
Fall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572143/fall-harvest-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
3D farm girl holding little pig editable remix
3D farm girl holding little pig editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457988/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView license
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502673/photo-image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
Support local farmers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711210/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rural farmer resting in field
Rural farmer resting in field
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372003/rural-farmer-resting-fieldView license