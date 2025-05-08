rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
vintage magazine cover public domainbookantique bookfacepersonartmanvintage
Elevate art magazine cover template
Elevate art magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427433/elevate-art-magazine-cover-templateView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page book cover template, editable design
Magazine page book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732885/magazine-page-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable design
Lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653759/lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Top startups poster template
Top startups poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713995/top-startups-poster-templateView license
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template
Magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13834731/magazine-cover-templateView license
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Vintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742588/png-1983-aiga-american-artView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Cologne for men Instagram post template
Cologne for men Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875174/cologne-for-men-instagram-post-templateView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine cover template
Lifestyle magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14202283/lifestyle-magazine-cover-templateView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine cover template
Lifestyle magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14201953/lifestyle-magazine-cover-templateView license
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man with a Rifle and Two Rabbits, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773564/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Top startups magazine cover template
Top startups magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441639/top-startups-magazine-cover-templateView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template book cover template, editable design
Magazine cover template book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660296/magazine-cover-template-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template book cover template, editable design
Magazine cover template book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661049/magazine-cover-template-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template
Magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13830847/magazine-cover-templateView license
German Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
German Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776482/german-soldier-july-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Art painting magazine poster template
Art painting magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486200/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Anatomy textbook cover template
Anatomy textbook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664522/anatomy-textbook-cover-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template
Magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13831071/magazine-cover-templateView license
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Fashion magazine book cover template, editable design
Fashion magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732773/fashion-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template
Magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13833784/magazine-cover-templateView license
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template, editable text
Magazine cover template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592304/magazine-cover-template-editable-textView license
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Brown with Black Hat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773569/woman-brown-with-black-hat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green Dress, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773549/woman-green-dress-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license