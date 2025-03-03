rawpixel
Poster Calendar 1897, R. H. Russel & Son, Publisher (1897) by Edward Penfield
Cat lovers club poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
English Society, by George du Maurier, Harper & Brothers, Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Poster Calendar (1897) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally…
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Joan of Arc, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau interior poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Harper's March by Edward Penfield
Woman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Harper's June by Edward Penfield
Worker's rights poster template
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Harper's May by Edward Penfield
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art magazine poster template
Harper's 1897 by Edward Penfield
Umbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Standing Girl with Book, 3 Masks on Wall, March Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Baseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character element
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Golf Calendar (1899) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
