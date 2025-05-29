Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainpastelvintage gardenartfacepersonvintageillustrationAu parc (Pouponne Zelinska) (1896) by Jacques Émile BlancheOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1230 x 1590 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife Becomes Precious and Discreet (1898) by Maurice Denishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777862/life-becomes-precious-and-discreet-1898-maurice-denisFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseThe Seated Clowness (Miss Cha-U-Kao) (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777877/the-seated-clowness-miss-cha-u-kao-1896-henri-toulouse-lautrecFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAt the Ambassadeurs (Aux Ambassadeurs) (1894) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051689/the-ambassadeurs-aux-ambassadeurs-1894-henri-toulouse-lautrecFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Russian Schube (1896) by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052562/the-russian-schube-1896-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseGetting Uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878882/gettingFree Image from public domain licensePet quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408497/pet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseFrontispiece (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Auguste Clothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052496/frontispiece-1896-henri-toulouse-lautrec-and-auguste-clotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642102/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSome Aspects of Life in Paris, 8: Street Vendor (Quelques aspects de la vie parisienne: marchand des quatre saisons) (c.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773014/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor garden Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931832/indoor-garden-facebook-post-templateView licenseAt the Square (1897) by Henri Jacques Edouard Evenepoelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052689/the-square-1897-henri-jacques-edouard-evenepoelFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory (1898) by Maurice Denishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777711/allegory-1898-maurice-denisFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGetting Up, from the series Elleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878930/getting-up-from-the-series-ellesFree Image from public domain licenseGardening workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459613/gardening-workshop-poster-templateView licenseThese are Easy and Chaste Attitudes (1898) by Maurice Denishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777906/these-are-easy-and-chaste-attitudes-1898-maurice-denisFree Image from public domain licenseGarden exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNursemaids’ Promenade, Frieze of Carriages by Pierre Bonnard and Molines Galeries Lafayettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718178/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseYou are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseElles (poster for 1896 exhibition at La Plume)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878967/elles-poster-for-1896-exhibition-plumeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElles (poster for 1896 exhibition at La Plume)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7879005/elles-poster-for-1896-exhibition-plumeFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseLe Théâtre Libre—Programme du 3me Spectacle de la Saison 1892-1893 (1892) by Henri Gabriel Ibelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776737/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLa Pensée (Thought) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787405/pensee-thought-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseGarden flowers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459609/garden-flowers-poster-templateView licenseIn the Park, Dark (1916) by George Bellowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057512/the-park-dark-1916-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseDavid Playing before Saul (1853) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043646/david-playing-before-saul-1853-emanuel-gottlieb-leutzeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseInceste d'âmes; Mineur et soldat (1896) by Alphonse Osberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052493/inceste-dames-mineur-soldat-1896-alphonse-osbertFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOld Woman at a Stove (Vielle Femme au Fourneau) (1893) by Edouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051557/old-woman-stove-vielle-femme-fourneau-1893-edouard-vuillardFree Image from public domain license