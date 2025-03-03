Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerenoir public domainfigure drawingfacepersonartpublic domaindrawingpaintingStanding Female Bather (1896) by Pierre Auguste RenoirOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1219 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685674/home-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated Bather (c. 1905) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773585/seated-bather-c-1905-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685487/flower-arrangement-instagram-post-templateView licenseOdalisque, 1904 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939903/odalisque-1904-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlonde Bather (1881) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14902009/blonde-bather-1881-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseArtist quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606402/artist-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFemme nue couchée (tournée à droite), 1906 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945426/femme-nue-couchee-tournee-droite-1906-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe in Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763013/breathe-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlonde Bather (1881) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783632/blonde-bather-1881-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStudy for a Female Bather (1906) and Woman Seated in a Chair (recto); Woman in a Chair, Seen from the Back (verso) (1883) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895000/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's Bathers Playing with a Crab (1892)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21142612/pierre-auguste-renoirs-bathers-playing-with-crab-1892Free Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseBaigneuse debout, à mi-jambes (Standing Bather, Down to the Knees) (1910) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Yale…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/894964/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Female Bather (1896) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895062/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseYoung Girl Bathing (1892) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1641937/young-girl-bathing-1892-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for "Scene from Wagner's Tannhäuser, Third Act" (1879) by Pierre Auguste Renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783899/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemme couchée (tournée à gauche), 1906 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939592/femme-couchee-tournee-gauche-1906-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseSeated Bather (1897) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895029/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's Les baigneuses (1918)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21967318/pierre-auguste-renoirs-les-baigneuses-1918Free Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaigneuse assise, 1905 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985331/baigneuse-assise-1905-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSplashing Figure (Study for “The Large Bathers”) (1884–1885) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from The Art Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/895103/artwork-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's Torse, effet de soleil (1876)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948795/pierre-auguste-renoirs-torse-effet-soleil-1876Free Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe fleuve Scamandre, 1900 by auguste renoirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953403/fleuve-scamandre-1900-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's The river (Le Fleuve) (1885)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21967327/pierre-auguste-renoirs-the-river-le-fleuve-1885Free Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseNaked woman Renoir-inspired artwork vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16914973/vector-person-art-collageView license