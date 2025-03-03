rawpixel
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Racism book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14426428/racism-book-cover-templateView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Read more blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460951/read-more-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Elevate art magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427433/elevate-art-magazine-cover-templateView license
Woman on a Red Sofa Reading, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773431/woman-red-sofa-reading-christmas-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Book club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460900/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Christmas Scribner's—Dutchman Wearing Red Coat (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773535/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443292/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378625/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView license
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776110/man-reading-january-1897-harpers-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Fashion book cover in white editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681707/fashion-book-cover-white-editable-mockupView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage books blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView license
Man in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773605/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442798/book-cover-templateView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Self discovery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378582/self-discovery-book-cover-templateView license
German Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776482/german-soldier-july-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Anatomy textbook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660156/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Novel book cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10443696/novel-book-cover-editable-mockupView license
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Magazine cover template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592304/magazine-cover-template-editable-textView license
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732542/art-painting-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Woman with a Muff Walking with a Small Dog, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773433/image-dog-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
People We Pass by Julian Ralph, Harper & Brothers Publishers (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773455/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Storytelling session blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443387/storytelling-session-blog-banner-templateView license
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license