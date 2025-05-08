rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
German Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustration public domainfacebookpersonartmanvintagepublic domain
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776110/man-reading-january-1897-harpers-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The German struggle for liberty (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress.…
The German struggle for liberty (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013829/free-illustration-image-vintage-drawing-soldier-design-germanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
People on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
Christmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
Harper's March (1897) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Lady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
George Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Science fiction book cover template
Science fiction book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView license
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Science fiction book cover template
Science fiction book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView license
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
Woman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram story template
Book club Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView license
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
Young Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
Happy World Book Day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Graduate in Cap and Gown, June Harper's (1890–1895) by Edward Penfield
Graduate in Cap and Gown, June Harper's (1890–1895) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776358/graduate-cap-and-gown-june-harpers-1890-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Woman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license
Editable African American male student design element set
Editable African American male student design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView license
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
Young Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Man in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773605/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
Girl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license