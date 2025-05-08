Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainfacebookpersonartmanvintagepublic domainGerman Soldier, July Harper's (1895) by Edward PenfieldOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4006 x 5837 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773523/woman-horseback-june-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMan Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776110/man-reading-january-1897-harpers-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe German struggle for liberty (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013829/free-illustration-image-vintage-drawing-soldier-design-germanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMan and Woman in Green Coat, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773513/man-and-woman-green-coat-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMan in Yellow Suit on Bicycle, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773486/man-yellow-suit-bicycle-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeople on Omnibus, February Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773491/people-omnibus-february-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMan Playing Golf, September Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773445/man-playing-golf-september-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseChristmas 1895 Harper's (1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776364/christmas-1895-harpers-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseHarper's March (1897) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776124/harpers-march-1897-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLady and Gentleman at the Horse Show, November Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773483/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseGeorge Washington, January Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773589/george-washington-january-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseWoman in Green and Brown Suit, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773456/woman-green-and-brown-suit-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378543/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseWoman Reading Harper's, Trees in Background, September Harper's (1880–1910) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773902/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseYoung Woman Seated in Red Rocking Chair, September Harper's (c. 1895–1900) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773903/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseGraduate in Cap and Gown, June Harper's (1890–1895) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776358/graduate-cap-and-gown-june-harpers-1890-1895-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in a Green Dress, October Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773496/woman-green-dress-october-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseGirl in Blue Dress with Umbrella, April Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773485/girl-blue-dress-with-umbrella-april-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseYoung Woman in Brown Bathing Dress Reaching for a Copy of Harper's Magazine Floating in the Water, August Harper's (1896) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776303/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan in Brown Suit Seated on a Bench, Christmas Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773605/image-book-face-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl Holding Two Cats, May Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773598/girl-holding-two-cats-may-harpers-1885-1915-edward-penfieldFree Image from public domain license