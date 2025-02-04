Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageromantic art periodromance19th oil paintingcouple paintingartcouplerandolph caldecottcourtship paintingThe Volunteer's Courtship, 1798 (c. 1870) by Randolph CaldecottOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4347 x 6366 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4347 x 6366 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBe my Valentine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView licenseCliffs of Normandy (c. 1850) by Eugène Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787718/cliffs-normandy-c-1850-eugene-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682642/love-letter-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFifth Regiment in Mount Vernon Place (1889-1898) by James G Harwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129250/fifth-regiment-mount-vernon-place-1889-1898-james-harwoodFree Image from public domain licenseBaby it's you Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England - Summit of Mount Washington (published 1870) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047042/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635877/love-letter-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGeneral Thomas Gage by John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494636/general-thomas-gageFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697415/love-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseChampigny, 2 December 1870 (c. 1875–77) by Alphonse de Neuvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784110/champigny-december-1870-c-1875-77-alphonse-neuvilleFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's The Kiss, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926946/png-aestheticism-antique-artView licenseWinding Yarn (Interior of a Nantucket Kitchen) by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723035/winding-yarn-interior-nantucket-kitchen-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682684/love-letter-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Camp Barber (1876) by Jean Baptiste Edouard Detaillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128978/the-camp-barber-1876-jean-baptiste-edouard-detailleFree Image from public domain licenseLovesick stories Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687734/lovesick-stories-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Colonel Alexander Smith (1790-1858) (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126154/portrait-colonel-alexander-smith-1790-1858-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseLovesick stories YouTube thumbnail template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687750/lovesick-stories-youtube-thumbnail-template-editable-designView licenseThe Picket (1875) by Jean Baptiste Edouard Detaillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128949/the-picket-1875-jean-baptiste-edouard-detailleFree Image from public domain licenseLovesick stories Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635880/lovesick-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Otto Eduard Leopold von Bismarck (1890) by Franz von Lenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129273/portrait-otto-eduard-leopold-von-bismarck-1890-franz-von-lenbachFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licensePortrait of Napoleon III (1868) by Adolphe Yvonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128715/portrait-napoleon-iii-1868-adolphe-yvonFree Image from public domain licenseCouples retreat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9595528/couples-retreat-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126454/the-guardsmen-1841-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseCouple kissing background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029991/couple-kissing-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNews from Home (1856-1857) by John Everett Millaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127153/news-from-home-1856-1857-john-everett-millaisFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover Instagram post template, editable ethereal design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18614593/music-album-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-ethereal-design-and-textView licenseTamboer-Majoor, en Muzijkant, beide der Nationale Infanterie (1826) by Dirk Sluyterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1814869/image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748184/romantic-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of an Officer (ca. 1773) by Tilly Kettlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123674/portrait-officer-ca-1773-tilly-kettleFree Image from public domain licenseCouple kissing art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031249/couple-kissing-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOfficier der Kurassiers, in kleine tenue met den manteljas, en Kurassier in tenue met den manteljas (1826) attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1814868/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777972/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUlysses S. Grant, Samuel Bell Waugh, Samuel Bell Waughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845496/ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913323/png-1900s-20th-century-antiqueView licensePNG Elegant Victorian couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410442/png-elegant-victorian-couple-illustrationView licensesenior couple set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077270/senior-couple-set-editable-design-elementView licensePNG French colony soldier portrait illustration military.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478864/png-french-colony-soldier-portrait-illustration-militaryView licenseValentine's Day Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925747/png-1900s-20th-century-antiqueView licenseChief Officer of the Dutch East Indies Infantry. Officer of the Rifles, and Officer of the Artillery, in the West Indies…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1814749/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license