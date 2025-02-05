Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageballroom scenesvictorian manpartyvictorian salonwedding dressvintage ballroomwedding dancesalon sceneUntitled salon scene (1893) by A C ParysOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1131 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGroom and bride, marriage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232980/groom-and-bride-marriage-illustrationView licenseVintage ballroom dance illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18234302/vintage-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage ballroom dance illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18637624/vintage-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licensePresident Johnson's Last Levee at the White House, March 2 (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786188/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licensePrincess and pauper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542631/wedding-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn the Café d'Harcourt in Paris, 1897 by henri evenepoelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946003/the-cafe-dharcourt-paris-1897-henri-evenepoelFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467734/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of the Royal Family of Orleans (1864) by Camille Silvyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786692/group-the-royal-family-orleans-1864-camille-silvyFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval couple dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665477/medieval-couple-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license"Something New" (1869) by Charles Green Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786004/something-new-1869-charles-green-bushFree Image from public domain licensePrince & princess couple, fairy tale remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663255/prince-princess-couple-fairy-tale-remix-editable-designView licenseThe new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseDancing in village fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665490/dancing-village-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMusée des moeurs en actions: La valse à Mabille (1848–1882) by Gustave Barryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783630/musee-des-moeurs-actions-valse-mabille-1848-1882-gustave-barryFree Image from public domain licenseDance party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758600/dance-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseReception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773736/reception-the-prefecture-1846-1912-gustavo-simoniFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460165/marriage-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaxim's, menu cover (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799499/maxims-menu-cover-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460157/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVictorian women garden gatheringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315792/jerseyFree Image from public domain licensePrincess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663272/princess-prince-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChristian Billrothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478111/christian-billrothFree Image from public domain licenseLove in wonderland fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669309/love-wonderland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCaricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775870/caricatures-parisiennes-gavotte-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseHappy aniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932771/happy-aniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseAlan Gregg with his motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385502/alan-gregg-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseUnicorn in wonderland fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663794/unicorn-wonderland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13281839/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseDance party poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11270187/dance-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseElegant ballroom dance illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320102/elegant-ballroom-dance-illustrationView licenseDance party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758604/dance-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseElegant ballroom dance illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18319840/elegant-ballroom-dance-illustrationView license