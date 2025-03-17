Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage photo man portraitclassic paintingfacepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainPortrait of a Man (c. 1890)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4670 x 6345 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan with Arms Crossed (c. 1860s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786041/man-with-arms-crossed-c-1860sFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785922/photo-image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage portrait, historical elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310548/lavaletteFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseOmar Pacha (1855) by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033907/omar-pacha-1855-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLikeness of the Portraitist Robert Frain, ca. 1845 by david octavius hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942286/likeness-the-portraitist-robert-frain-ca-1845-david-octavius-hillFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licensePortrait of a Man (1840s) by British 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042475/portrait-man-1840s-british-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseElegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824963/elegant-monochrome-cinematic-movie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSamuel W. Grosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11476656/samuel-grossFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666657/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Alexandre Dumas fils (1856-1859) by Nadarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787081/portrait-alexandre-dumas-fils-1856-1859-nadarFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJohn S. Billingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505982/john-billingsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574660/business-management-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFirst Ten Presidents of the American Public Health Association: Charles B. Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505349/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseHenry C. Yarrowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321128/henry-yarrowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licensePortrait Karl Marx, 1875 by john mayallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936969/portrait-karl-marx-1875-john-mayallFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Two Boys (c. 1870s) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047167/portrait-two-boys-c-1870s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseClassic film Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824938/classic-film-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage prisoner identification portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306737/lake-civil-war-victim-william-bellFree Image from public domain licensePhotography workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785899/photography-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of the Artist's Father (c. 1853) by Charles Nègrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787199/portrait-the-artists-father-c-1853-charles-negreFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseEugène Boudin (19th c.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775606/eugene-boudin-19th-cFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseDr. J.A.C. Hanlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400458/dr-jac-hanlyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998655/business-management-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseH.C. Crowellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387870/hc-crowellFree Image from public domain licenseMoments in bloom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage prisoner photograph historyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14307713/hurley-pa-13762-civil-war-victim-william-bellFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405493/business-management-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage historical portrait photographhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308946/gt-abbott-vt-civil-war-victimFree Image from public domain license