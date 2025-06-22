rawpixel
Mist on the River (c. 1889) by Jean Charles Cazin
impressionist artriverpublic domain oil paintingmoonriver paintingsunimpressionist paintings landscapelandscape
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Claude Monet's The Thaw at Vétheuil (1890)
Impressionist desert view background, editable remix acrylic texture design
Claude Monet's The Studio Boat (1874)
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template
The Quarry of Monsieur Pascal near Nanterre (c. 1875) by Jean Charles Cazin
Aesthetic landscape background, editable remix acrylic texture design
Bathers of the Borromean Isles (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Impressionist nature, editable remix acrylic texture design
A Swiss Lake (possibly 1850s) by Eugène Deshayes
Acrylic dessert, editable remix texture design
The Quay, Larmor (1884–85) by Charles Adams Platt
Art museum Instagram post template
PNG Thames river borders painting art nature.
Painted landscape desktop wallpaper, editable remix nature acrylic texture design
Small farm house with smoke rising from the chimney at center; lwo large hay stacks to right behind house; ploughed field in…
Brown landscape desktop wallpaper, editable remix nature acrylic texture design
Vincent van Gogh's The pink peach tree (1888)
Icy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Pierre Auguste Renoir's By the Water or Near the Lake (ca. 1880)
Van Gogh border design element set, editable design
Camille Pissarro's Morning, An Overcast Day, Rouen (1896)
Love & travel background, editable remix acrylic texture design
View of Saint-Mammès (ca. 1880) by Alfred Sisley
Impressionism Instagram post template
Claude Monet's Flowered Riverbank, Argenteuil
Icy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & design
Pierre Auguste Renoir's The Skiff (1875)
Abstract seashore scenery background, editable remix acrylic texture design
Camille Pissarro's Old Chelsea Bridge, London (1890)
Icy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media design
Serene night landscape illustration
Ocean travel, editable remix acrylic texture design
Serene misty river landscape.
Couple trip, editable remix acrylic texture design
Landscape (19th century) by Paul Désiré Trouillebert
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Serene autumn forest reflection mobile wallpaper
Mountains & sea desktop wallpaper, editable remix nature acrylic texture design
Serene autumn forest reflection
