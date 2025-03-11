Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedeskscholarreadingbooks on deskbooks on tablebooks librarylibraryreading book oil paintingThe Bibliophile (c. 1890) by Adolphe Charles Édouard SteinheilOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4299 x 6446 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4299 x 6446 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage scholar reading in library.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17963927/vintage-scholar-reading-libraryView licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage scholar writing studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17963922/vintage-scholar-writing-studyView licenseLibrary opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597815/library-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Bibliophile (1862) by Eugène Fichelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128353/bibliophile-1862-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain licensePoetry cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875440/poetry-cafe-poster-templateView licenseSaint Jerome in His Study (c. 1580) by Wolfgang Stuberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797216/saint-jerome-his-study-c-1580-wolfgang-stuberFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseEin Gelehrter am Tisch sitzend, bei Lampenlicht lesend, 1779 by gottlieb weltéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953899/ein-gelehrter-tisch-sitzend-bei-lampenlicht-lesend-1779-gottlieb-welteFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394982/reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseCharles G. Cumstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508911/charles-cumstonFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735219/world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView license"Vanitas" Still Life (ca. 1665 (Baroque)) by Adam Bernaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136281/vanitas-still-life-ca-1665-baroque-adam-bernaertFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597799/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage scholar reading bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17963929/vintage-scholar-reading-bookView licenseLibrary open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601905/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage scholar reading bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17963919/vintage-scholar-reading-bookView licenseReading blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063960/reading-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaints Augustine, Jerome and Gregory the Great (1533 (Renaissance)) by Marco Cardiscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150732/image-books-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682361/peaceful-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Scholar in his Study, 1754 by justus junckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954841/scholar-his-study-1754-justus-junckerFree Image from public domain license3d books stack education element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003918/books-stack-education-element-set-editable-designView licenseW. W. Francis and R. H. Hill at work on the Osler Library Catalog at 13 Norham Gardens, Oxfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385933/photo-image-face-books-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreat reads blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063988/great-reads-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn Amused Reader (1876) by John Beaufain Irvinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784073/amused-reader-1876-john-beaufain-irvingFree Image from public domain licenseReading & library Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670786/reading-library-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMuti Doctores Optimi by Georg Heinrich Behrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340448/muti-doctores-optimi-georg-heinrich-behrFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816032/image-background-texture-paperView licenseEin Greis mit langem Bart ist beim Lesen in seinem Stuhl eingeschlafen, null by lefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935217/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRead a book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682243/read-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJohn Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477606/john-allenFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseFortunius Licetus Genuensis Phil. Medhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486087/fortunius-licetus-genuensis-phil-medFree Image from public domain licenseReading checklist Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062127/reading-checklist-instagram-story-templateView licenseJohn Forbes, M.D., F.R.S., D.C.L: Physician to Her Majestey's Household, Editor of the Brit. and Foriegn Medical Reviewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504561/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596830/reading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Man in his Study (1833) by George Gillis Haanenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735194/old-man-his-study-1833-george-gillis-haanenFree Image from public domain licenseBook bufffet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740458/book-bufffet-instagram-post-templateView licenseFois. Peronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490445/fois-peronFree Image from public domain license