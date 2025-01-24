Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagearchitecturestained glassarchstained glass windowtextbirds panelcyanotypeornamentalDrawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 447 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1766 x 4743 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1766 x 4743 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDrawing Sample of Extended Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776683/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDrawing Sample of Stained Glass Panel with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776728/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stained glass design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239521/flower-stained-glass-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052676/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552147/png-abstract-aqua-archView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049653/eid-mubarak-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseOffice rental poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707521/office-rental-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776693/view-cathedral-balconies-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseModern architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721111/modern-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776791/seat-honor-and-confession-box-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736330/ramadan-instagram-post-templateView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseMuharram holy month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735696/muharram-holy-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776816/frontal-view-architects-model-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseArches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825010/ramadan-blog-banner-templateView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseMosque blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461207/mosque-blog-banner-templateView licenseOrnate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776741/ornate-railing-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDrawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776719/drawing-cathedral-floorplan-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license