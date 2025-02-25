Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepotterypatternsartvintagedesignpublic domainblueblueprintDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1001 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1335 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503223/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseDrawing Sample of Stained Glass Panel with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776728/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseDrawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776719/drawing-cathedral-floorplan-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456566/vintage-tea-set-blog-banner-templateView licenseDrawing Sample of Extended Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776683/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503737/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseFrontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776816/frontal-view-architects-model-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854270/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseView of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic arts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804376/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrnate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776741/ornate-railing-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseDrawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776651/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseArches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseOrnate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776889/ornate-choir-benches-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428526/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseRelief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776845/relief-saints-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license