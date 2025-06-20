rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Loge of the French Empress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationadultwoman
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady in a Garden (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guys
Lady in a Garden (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775521/lady-garden-19th-century-style-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Reception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simoni
Reception at the Prefecture (1846–1912) by Gustavo Simoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773736/reception-the-prefecture-1846-1912-gustavo-simoniFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The Empress Eugénie Receiving the Diplomatic Corps after the Birth of the Imperial Prince by Constantin Guys
The Empress Eugénie Receiving the Diplomatic Corps after the Birth of the Imperial Prince by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691967/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Ladies and Gentlemen in Evening Dress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
Ladies and Gentlemen in Evening Dress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778045/ladies-and-gentlemen-evening-dress-1812-1892-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Palais Royal--Garden's Walk / Promenade du Jardin du Palais Royal (1787) by Louis Le Coeur and Claude Louis Desrais
The Palais Royal--Garden's Walk / Promenade du Jardin du Palais Royal (1787) by Louis Le Coeur and Claude Louis Desrais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025963/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin Guys
Amelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786284/amelia-masi-c-1856-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Lady in an Evening Gown (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
Lady in an Evening Gown (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776679/lady-evening-gown-1812-1892-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
La danse de saint Guy
La danse de saint Guy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426349/danse-saint-guyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Woman in a Blue Dress (recto) by Constantin Guys
Woman in a Blue Dress (recto) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657049/woman-blue-dress-recto-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
A Gentleman and Two Ladies (1860s) by Constantin Guys
A Gentleman and Two Ladies (1860s) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786290/gentleman-and-two-ladies-1860s-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
La Loge (1874) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
La Loge (1874) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901996/loge-1874-pierre-auguste-renoirFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Größere vornehme Gesellschaft, null by otto scholderer
Größere vornehme Gesellschaft, null by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934474/grossere-vornehme-gesellschaft-null-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Les Deux Baisers (The Two Kisses) (1786) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Les Deux Baisers (The Two Kisses) (1786) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025857/les-deux-baisers-the-two-kisses-1786-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Carriage in the Bois de Boulogne by Constantin Guys
Carriage in the Bois de Boulogne by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678972/carriage-the-bois-boulogne-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
A Formal Garden Party (19th century) by Stanislaw Rejchan
A Formal Garden Party (19th century) by Stanislaw Rejchan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775673/formal-garden-party-19th-century-stanislaw-rejchanFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman with a Parasol by Constantin Guys
Woman with a Parasol by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263168/woman-with-parasol-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Standing Woman by Constantin Guys
Standing Woman by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9310692/standing-woman-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Military Parade by Constantin Guys
Military Parade by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031371/military-parade-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Chahut by Constantin Guys
Le Chahut by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284714/chahut-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license