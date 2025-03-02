rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lady in an Evening Gown (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
Save
Edit Image
portrait woman paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportrait
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lady in a Garden (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guys
Lady in a Garden (19th century) by Style of Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775521/lady-garden-19th-century-style-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Gentleman and Two Ladies (1860s) by Constantin Guys
A Gentleman and Two Ladies (1860s) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786290/gentleman-and-two-ladies-1860s-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fashionable Woman at Prayer (19th century) by F Kommerer
Fashionable Woman at Prayer (19th century) by F Kommerer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156977/fashionable-woman-prayer-19th-century-kommererFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
The Loge of the French Empress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
The Loge of the French Empress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776675/the-loge-the-french-empress-1812-1892-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ladies and Gentlemen in Evening Dress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
Ladies and Gentlemen in Evening Dress (1812–1892) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778045/ladies-and-gentlemen-evening-dress-1812-1892-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
Dress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085709/dress-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065709/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Amelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin Guys
Amelia Masi (c. 1856) by Constantin Guys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786284/amelia-masi-c-1856-constantin-guysFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Fashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787127/fashion-drawing-no-1859-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th D
Woman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775544/woman-the-luxembourg-gardens-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Century
Portrait of a Woman (1880s) by American 19th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048957/portrait-woman-1880s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
PNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.
PNG Female dress illustration clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482966/png-female-dress-illustration-clothing-costumeView license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786900/fashion-drawing-no-1862-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065686/dress-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license