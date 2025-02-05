Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestained glassblue vintage patternpublic domainornamentalabstractstained glass patternblue abstract artpattern geometricDrawing Sample of Extended Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 985 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3331 x 4059 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. 