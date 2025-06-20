Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefloorplan vintage domainarchitecture illustration public domainartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationdrawingDrawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2734 x 3387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776816/frontal-view-architects-model-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776825/photo-image-church-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311255/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseArches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseView of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776791/seat-honor-and-confession-box-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267237/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseView of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776693/view-cathedral-balconies-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776789/two-images-the-inner-altars-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339018/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseOrnate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776741/ornate-railing-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseOrnate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776889/ornate-choir-benches-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage corinthian illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331356/editable-vintage-corinthian-illustration-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license