Drawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Detail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
Inner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Detail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Detail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Seat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Detail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Detail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
View of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable colorful watercolor house design element set
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
Ornate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable colorful watercolor house design element set
Ornate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Detail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Editable vintage corinthian illustration design element set
Detail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
