Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagehatpublic domain etchingpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingLittle Girl with a Pail (1893) by Eugène DelâtreOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4563 x 5925 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4563 x 5925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEn Sentinelle (c. 1905) by Eugène Delâtrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773759/sentinelle-c-1905-eugene-delatreFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseRejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOne of a kind Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChandelier (1779) by Patrick Begbiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024543/chandelier-1779-patrick-begbieFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman with a Parasol (c. 1895) by Eugène Delâtrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775330/woman-with-parasol-c-1895-eugene-delatreFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseProfile (1919) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058271/profile-1919-arthur-davies-and-ernest-haskellFree Image from public domain licenseSummer playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView licenseExotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790104/exotic-flower-woman-mantilla-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQueen Elisabeth of Belgium (La Reine Élisabeth de Belgique) (1917) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with Parasol background, Claude Monet's vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703074/png-acrylic-paint-adult-apparelView licenseThe Silk Gown (La Robe de Soie) (1887) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054879/the-silk-gown-la-robe-soie-1887-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseIn the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777199/the-opera-box-no-c-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023272/les-laveuses-the-laundresses-1771-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseEsto es lo verdadero (This Is the Truth) (1810/1820) by Francisco Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032764/esto-verdadero-this-the-truth-18101820-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJuno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023319/juno-1770-published-1780-angelica-kauffmann-and-john-boydellFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe frère donne les étrennes à sa soeur (1746–1793) by Louis Marin Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793508/frere-donne-les-etrennes-soeur-1746-1793-louis-marin-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Décoration et du Feu d'Artifice... la Naissance de Monseigneur le Daufin (Fireworks Celebrating the Birth of the Dauphin)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025352/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseVillage with Pond (c. 1782) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel, Cornelis Brouwer and Allart van Everdingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025407/image-dog-clouds-horseFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseThe Cup of Tea (1883) by Albert Besnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054585/the-cup-tea-1883-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391115/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShipping Scene from the Collection of Jacob Gibbs (1720s) by Elisha Kirkall and Willem van de Velde the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015357/image-animal-bird-oceanFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Anton Ulrich von Holzhausen, ca. 1758 – 1759 by anton tischbeinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980065/portrait-anton-ulrich-von-holzhausen-ca-1758-1759-anton-tischbeinFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Porte de St Malo à Dinan (1871) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047273/porte-malo-dinan-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLe desir amoureux by Jean Marie Mixellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793119/desir-amoureux-jean-marie-mixelleFree Image from public domain license