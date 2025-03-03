rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Little Girl with a Pail (1893) by Eugène Delâtre
Save
Edit Image
hatpublic domain etchingpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
En Sentinelle (c. 1905) by Eugène Delâtre
En Sentinelle (c. 1905) by Eugène Delâtre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773759/sentinelle-c-1905-eugene-delatreFree Image from public domain license
Book page mockup, editable design
Book page mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView license
Rejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forain
Rejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chandelier (1779) by Patrick Begbie
Chandelier (1779) by Patrick Begbie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024543/chandelier-1779-patrick-begbieFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Woman with a Parasol (c. 1895) by Eugène Delâtre
Woman with a Parasol (c. 1895) by Eugène Delâtre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775330/woman-with-parasol-c-1895-eugene-delatreFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824058/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Profile (1919) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskell
Profile (1919) by Arthur B Davies and Ernest Haskell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058271/profile-1919-arthur-davies-and-ernest-haskellFree Image from public domain license
Summer playlist poster template
Summer playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView license
Exotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manet
Exotic Flower (Woman in a Mantilla) (1868) by Édouard Manet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790104/exotic-flower-woman-mantilla-1868-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Queen Elisabeth of Belgium (La Reine Élisabeth de Belgique) (1917) by Albert Besnard
Queen Elisabeth of Belgium (La Reine Élisabeth de Belgique) (1917) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman with Parasol background, Claude Monet's vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman with Parasol background, Claude Monet's vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703074/png-acrylic-paint-adult-apparelView license
The Silk Gown (La Robe de Soie) (1887) by Albert Besnard
The Silk Gown (La Robe de Soie) (1887) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054879/the-silk-gown-la-robe-soie-1887-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
In the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatt
In the Opera Box (No. 3) (c. 1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777199/the-opera-box-no-c-1880-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Les Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Prince
Les Laveuses (The Laundresses) (1771) by Jean Baptiste Le Prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023272/les-laveuses-the-laundresses-1771-jean-baptiste-princeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Esto es lo verdadero (This Is the Truth) (1810/1820) by Francisco Goya
Esto es lo verdadero (This Is the Truth) (1810/1820) by Francisco Goya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032764/esto-verdadero-this-the-truth-18101820-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Juno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydell
Juno (1770, published 1780) by Angelica Kauffmann and John Boydell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023319/juno-1770-published-1780-angelica-kauffmann-and-john-boydellFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le frère donne les étrennes à sa soeur (1746–1793) by Louis Marin Bonnet
Le frère donne les étrennes à sa soeur (1746–1793) by Louis Marin Bonnet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793508/frere-donne-les-etrennes-soeur-1746-1793-louis-marin-bonnetFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
La Décoration et du Feu d'Artifice... la Naissance de Monseigneur le Daufin (Fireworks Celebrating the Birth of the Dauphin)…
La Décoration et du Feu d'Artifice... la Naissance de Monseigneur le Daufin (Fireworks Celebrating the Birth of the Dauphin)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025352/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Village with Pond (c. 1782) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel, Cornelis Brouwer and Allart van Everdingen
Village with Pond (c. 1782) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel, Cornelis Brouwer and Allart van Everdingen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025407/image-dog-clouds-horseFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
The Cup of Tea (1883) by Albert Besnard
The Cup of Tea (1883) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054585/the-cup-tea-1883-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391115/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shipping Scene from the Collection of Jacob Gibbs (1720s) by Elisha Kirkall and Willem van de Velde the Elder
Shipping Scene from the Collection of Jacob Gibbs (1720s) by Elisha Kirkall and Willem van de Velde the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015357/image-animal-bird-oceanFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Anton Ulrich von Holzhausen, ca. 1758 – 1759 by anton tischbein
Portrait of Anton Ulrich von Holzhausen, ca. 1758 – 1759 by anton tischbein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980065/portrait-anton-ulrich-von-holzhausen-ca-1758-1759-anton-tischbeinFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
La Porte de St Malo à Dinan (1871) by François Bonvin
La Porte de St Malo à Dinan (1871) by François Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047273/porte-malo-dinan-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
Woman in hoodie , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView license
Le desir amoureux by Jean Marie Mixelle
Le desir amoureux by Jean Marie Mixelle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793119/desir-amoureux-jean-marie-mixelleFree Image from public domain license