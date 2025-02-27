Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagestained glasspatterntiles patterncyanotypepublic domain stained glassblue floralstain glassblue tilesDrawing Sample of Stained Glass Panel with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3889 x 4981 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3889 x 4981 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseDrawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776651/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseDrawing Sample of Extended Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776683/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418791/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417974/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass art elements Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14464420/floral-stained-glass-art-elements-pinterest-bannerView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass art elements Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463792/floral-stained-glass-art-elements-pinterest-bannerView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417973/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePansy floral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418599/pansy-floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseLion Heads (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776794/lion-heads-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418895/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418598/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseRose stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418703/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417975/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseStatues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776792/statues-victor-and-lazarus-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418796/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462373/passover-seder-poster-templateView licenseInner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776825/photo-image-church-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507261/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552147/png-abstract-aqua-archView licenseView of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776693/view-cathedral-balconies-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462375/wallpaper-poster-templateView licenseArches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license