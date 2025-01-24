Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemetal gatedesignpublic domainbluefencemetalinteriorarchitectureOrnate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6086 x 4612 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold padlock editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534438/gold-padlock-editable-mockupView licenseArches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703404/lawn-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703399/lawn-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseLock and key background, wooden textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058699/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703408/lawn-garden-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOrnate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776889/ornate-choir-benches-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseLock and key background, wooden textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058710/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView licenseTwo Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776789/two-images-the-inner-altars-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseDog show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397501/dog-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397204/lawn-garden-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensePuppy training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397494/puppy-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseGreen thumbs club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555451/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license3D Man mower a garden illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235339/man-mower-garden-illustration-editable-designView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398881/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids garden club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563148/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776719/drawing-cathedral-floorplan-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable urban exhibition poster mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15234789/editable-urban-exhibition-poster-mockupView licenseView of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163364/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable living room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220699/wall-mockup-editable-living-room-interior-designView licenseDrawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776651/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379285/gardening-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrawing Sample of Stained Glass Panel with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776728/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licensePet party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693272/pet-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrawing Sample of Extended Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776683/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball court sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522847/basketball-court-sign-editable-mockupView licenseInner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776825/photo-image-church-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain license