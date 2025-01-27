rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Detail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Save
Edit Image
christfacepatternspersonartdesignpublic domainadult
Easter Sunday blog banner template
Easter Sunday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461085/easter-sunday-blog-banner-templateView license
Detail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art iPhone wallpaper
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124710/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-iphone-wallpaperView license
Detail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Not today satan poster template
Not today satan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView license
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter blog banner template
Happy Easter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461014/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView license
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
Detail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124707/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, editable design on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135972/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
Relief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Relief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776845/relief-saints-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Detail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Easter brunch party Instagram post template
Easter brunch party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460004/easter-brunch-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Relief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776757/relief-christ-after-rising-from-the-tomb-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template
Study session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView license
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Praying poster template
Praying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView license
Drawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Drawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776651/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView license
Lion Heads (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Lion Heads (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776794/lion-heads-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Detail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Detail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776816/frontal-view-architects-model-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Samples of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Samples of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775554/samples-stone-ornamentation-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Capital with Four Masks and Acanthus Leaves (1450-1525 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Capital with Four Masks and Acanthus Leaves (1450-1525 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148434/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license