Hay Wain (c. 1850–93) by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
hayautumnfarmingvintage public domain farm animalsfarm animalsoil paintings public domain farmvintage horse paintingsvintage landscape
Harvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128634/harvest-scene-1866-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain license
Camille Pissarro's The Hay Cart, Montfoucault (1879)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977768/camille-pissarros-the-hay-cart-montfoucault-1879Free Image from public domain license
Haymakers sitting down in the shade of a hay-rick to eat. Etching by J.J. Veyrassat, ca. 1857.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018964/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Camille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977736/camille-pissarros-recolte-des-foins-eragny-1887Free Image from public domain license
Hay Wagon (1870 - 1939) by Nicolaas Bastert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743834/hay-wagon-1870-1939-nicolaas-bastertFree Image from public domain license
Cornshocks in mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503433/cornshocks-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Farmers during harvest, null by franz pforr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986917/farmers-during-harvest-null-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain license
Camille Pissarro's Hay harvest at Eragny-sur-epte (1889)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21982995/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-sur-epte-1889Free Image from public domain license
Ploughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127006/ploughing-scene-1854-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain license
Le Goûter des moissoneurs by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291601/gouter-des-moissoneurs-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain license
Horse in Cornfield (1897-1917) by Henri Rivière
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773478/horse-cornfield-1897-1917-henri-riviereFree Image from public domain license
A Frosty Morning (1890-1891, printed 1893) by Peter Henry Emerson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051178/frosty-morning-1890-1891-printed-1893-peter-henry-emersonFree Image from public domain license
Hay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940964/hay-harvest-russia-1875-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain license
Figures and Cattle in a Landscape (18th century) by After Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793272/figures-and-cattle-landscape-18th-century-after-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
A Peasant Driving Cattle, Sheep and Goats in a Landscape (c. 1785) by Attributed to Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793800/image-horse-cows-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Sheep and a Hay Wagon (1822 - 1824) by Balthasar Paul Ommeganck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742336/landscape-with-sheep-and-hay-wagon-1822-1824-balthasar-paul-ommeganckFree Image from public domain license
Hay Wagon (1885 - 1931) by Willem de Zwart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742380/hay-wagon-1885-1931-willem-zwartFree Image from public domain license
Camille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977779/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-1901Free Image from public domain license
Knabe auf einem sich bäumenden Pferd, davor ein Knecht mit zwei Pferden, rechts eine junge Frau mit einem Eimer am Brunnen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935064/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Horse and Oxen Cart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206103/landscape-with-horse-and-oxen-cartFree Image from public domain license