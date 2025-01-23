rawpixel
Two Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Seat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Ornate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Inner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Ornate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Statues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Drawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
