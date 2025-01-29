Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesculpturereligious statuesfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainStatues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 996 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2788 x 3359 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSacred error poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779839/sacred-error-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseLion Heads (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776794/lion-heads-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseRelief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776757/relief-christ-after-rising-from-the-tomb-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseOrnate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776889/ornate-choir-benches-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776789/two-images-the-inner-altars-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseRelief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776845/relief-saints-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15438775/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439777/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseInner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776825/photo-image-church-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15438762/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439477/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseDrawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776719/drawing-cathedral-floorplan-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440162/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440473/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's formal fashion, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308076/editable-mens-formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseStatues of Saint Margaret and Christ (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775192/statues-saint-margaret-and-christ-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439611/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439089/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439181/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license