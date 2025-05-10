Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagecyanotypebluepublic domainvintagevintage ornamentsornamentglassblue ornament vintageLion Heads (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1014 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3348 x 2830 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3348 x 2830 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOrganic honey Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437765/organic-honey-instagram-post-templateView licenseRelief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776757/relief-christ-after-rising-from-the-tomb-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseMaple syrup Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437408/maple-syrup-instagram-post-templateView licenseStatues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776792/statues-victor-and-lazarus-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Cyanotype editable effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15062221/blue-cyanotype-editable-effectView licenseRelief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552147/png-abstract-aqua-archView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseRelief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777754/relief-marseille-devenant-chretienne-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licensecute blue coquette design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16353904/cute-blue-coquette-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stained glass design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239563/flower-stained-glass-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRelief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776845/relief-saints-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522523/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseCoquette gold, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543874/coquette-gold-editable-element-setView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseDrawing Sample of Stained Glass Panel with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776728/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoquette gold, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543886/coquette-gold-editable-element-setView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseTwo Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776789/two-images-the-inner-altars-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseOnline art auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501093/online-art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776651/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseToner label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14555620/toner-label-template-editable-designView licenseDrawing Sample of Extended Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776683/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14557234/skincare-label-template-editable-designView licenseDetail of Sample Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776745/detail-sample-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501068/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable glass Christmas bauble ornament design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847613/editable-glass-christmas-bauble-ornament-design-element-setView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776741/ornate-railing-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseDetail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license