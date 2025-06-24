rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Save
Edit Image
edgar degaspublic domain edgar degascreative commons bathfacepersonartpublic domaindrawing
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Standing in a Bathtub (c. 1890–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Woman Standing in a Bathtub (c. 1890–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776204/woman-standing-bathtub-c-1890-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Portrait Studies of a Man (c. 1856–57) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Two Portrait Studies of a Man (c. 1856–57) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789591/two-portrait-studies-man-c-1856-57-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
After the Bath II (La sortie du bain II) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath II (La sortie du bain II) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777628/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView license
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782362/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study for "Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey" (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Study for "Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey" (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789930/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nude Woman Standing, Drying Herself by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Nude Woman Standing, Drying Herself by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969119/nude-woman-standing-drying-herself-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
After the Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972161/after-the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
After the Bath: Small Plate (La sortie du bain: petite planche) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath: Small Plate (La sortie du bain: petite planche) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775647/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355772/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView license
After the Bath II by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath II by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971088/after-the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
The Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971881/the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355770/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Three Dancers by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Three Dancers by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975718/three-dancers-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Reminder Facebook story template
Reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Self-reminder Facebook story template
Self-reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773274/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina ephemera remix illustration, editable design
Ballerina ephemera remix illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719781/ballerina-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView license
After the Bath (large version) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath (large version) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970348/after-the-bath-large-version-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Beige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Beige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706944/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView license
The Violinist, Study for “The Rehearsal” (c. 1879) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Violinist, Study for “The Rehearsal” (c. 1879) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783625/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Ballerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618266/png-aesthetic-artwork-ballerinaView license
Jockey on a Rearing Horse (1890s) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Jockey on a Rearing Horse (1890s) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776057/jockey-rearing-horse-1890s-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Beige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Beige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039751/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView license
Nude Woman Standing, Drying Herself (Femme nue debout à sa toilette) (c. 1891–2) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Nude Woman Standing, Drying Herself (Femme nue debout à sa toilette) (c. 1891–2) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly and ballerina phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Butterfly and ballerina phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355771/butterfly-and-ballerina-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marguerite de Gas in Confirmation Dress (1854) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Marguerite de Gas in Confirmation Dress (1854) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787655/marguerite-gas-confirmation-dress-1854-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly and ballerina phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Butterfly and ballerina phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355769/butterfly-and-ballerina-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Two Connoisseurs by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Two Connoisseurs by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971421/the-two-connoisseurs-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license