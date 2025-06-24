Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageedgar degaspublic domain edgar degascreative commons bathfacepersonartpublic domaindrawingAfter the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 844 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2735 x 3890 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Standing in a Bathtub (c. 1890–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776204/woman-standing-bathtub-c-1890-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Portrait Studies of a Man (c. 1856–57) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789591/two-portrait-studies-man-c-1856-57-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseAfter the Bath II (La sortie du bain II) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777628/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseLa sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782362/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for "Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey" (1866) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789930/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual dance performance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969119/nude-woman-standing-drying-herself-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseAfter the Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8972161/after-the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAfter the Bath: Small Plate (La sortie du bain: petite planche) (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775647/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355772/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseAfter the Bath II by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971088/after-the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Bath by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971881/the-bath-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355770/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseThree Dancers by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975718/three-dancers-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseReminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseFourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773274/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina ephemera remix illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719781/ballerina-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView licenseAfter the Bath (large version) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970348/after-the-bath-large-version-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBeige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706944/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseThe Violinist, Study for “The Rehearsal” (c. 1879) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783625/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina by the ocean aesthetic, Edgar Degas' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7618266/png-aesthetic-artwork-ballerinaView licenseJockey on a Rearing Horse (1890s) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776057/jockey-rearing-horse-1890s-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseBeige vintage ballerina ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039751/beige-vintage-ballerina-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself (Femme nue debout à sa toilette) (c. 1891–2) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly and ballerina phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355771/butterfly-and-ballerina-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarguerite de Gas in Confirmation Dress (1854) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787655/marguerite-gas-confirmation-dress-1854-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly and ballerina phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355769/butterfly-and-ballerina-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Two Connoisseurs by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971421/the-two-connoisseurs-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license