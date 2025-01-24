Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegothictowercreative commons gothicbuilding modelpublic domaincyanotypechurchbuildingFrontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe TerrisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1002 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 3366 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurch service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseChurch online Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508025/church-online-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseArches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428213/worship-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseInner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776825/photo-image-church-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460362/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseView of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776693/view-cathedral-balconies-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Europe day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638812/happy-europe-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776719/drawing-cathedral-floorplan-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture tour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640022/architecture-tour-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460388/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseSeat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776791/seat-honor-and-confession-box-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432367/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776789/two-images-the-inner-altars-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseDetails of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508106/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseView of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775227/view-the-cathedral-from-the-courtyard-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507304/sunday-worship-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDetail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseDetail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640073/europe-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseDetail of Sample Stone Column Heads with Organic Patterns and Face of Christ (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776756/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640685/europe-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseÉglise Sainte-Clotilde (c. 1860) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782624/eglise-sainte-clotilde-c-1860-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseWedding organizer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428247/wedding-organizer-blog-banner-templateView licenseSt. Johannis in Ansbach, null by ludwig hoffstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953239/st-johannis-ansbach-null-ludwig-hoffstadtFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural styles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717467/architectural-styles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776774/detail-ornamentation-with-christs-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain licenseFaith Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507303/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHistoric Romanian Orthodox architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249511/churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827496/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrawing Sample of Panel of Stained Glass with Bird Pattern (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776651/image-bird-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHotel Jacques Coeur at Bourges by Constant Alexandre Faminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715417/hotel-jacques-coeur-bourges-constant-alexandre-faminFree Image from public domain licenseVintage building element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980482/vintage-building-element-set-remixView licenseRue Jean-de-Beauvais. Vue prise de la rue des Écoles vers la boulevard Saint-Germain, en travaux by Charles Marvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719672/photo-image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license