Inner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
crosschurchbuildingvintagenaturepublic domaincityblue
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Two Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776789/two-images-the-inner-altars-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776743/view-the-altar-inside-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Greece blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537097/travel-greece-blog-banner-templateView license
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776816/frontal-view-architects-model-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Greek odyssey blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537093/greek-odyssey-blog-banner-templateView license
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776749/arches-and-columns-lining-the-cathedral-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView license
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776697/view-the-stairs-leading-the-inner-sanctuary-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776791/seat-honor-and-confession-box-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Drawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776719/drawing-cathedral-floorplan-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Ornate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776889/ornate-choir-benches-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView license
View of the Cathedral from the Courtyard (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775227/view-the-cathedral-from-the-courtyard-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
View of the Cathedral from the Loading Dock (c. 1879) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775279/view-the-cathedral-from-the-loading-dock-c-1879-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050527/god-trust-poster-templateView license
View of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776693/view-cathedral-balconies-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709959/visit-greece-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Statues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776792/statues-victor-and-lazarus-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776670/details-ornamental-samples-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Detail of Sample Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776662/detail-sample-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christening poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537112/christening-poster-templateView license
Detail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776692/detail-stone-border-with-organic-patterns-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Detail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777875/detail-stone-ornamentation-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776787/photo-image-texture-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Church online Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508025/church-online-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Detail of Stone Ornament with Cross and Flowers (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776721/detail-stone-ornament-with-cross-and-flowers-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676132/ash-wednesday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776704/relief-christ-and-column-head-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630870/god-trust-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Ornate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776741/ornate-railing-c-1868-adolphe-terrisFree Image from public domain license