Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesilhouettepapeetepublic domainpublic domain birdlandscape painting public domainpalm domain paintingjohn la fargebackgroundFrom the Consulate, The Cook House, Papeete (1891) by John La FargeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 897 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1196 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer deal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693435/summer-deal-instagram-post-templateView licenseBehind the House, Nuuanu Valley, Honolulu, Rainbow on Mountains (1890) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777230/image-scenery-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234940/toucan-bird-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseWest End of Tahiti from Tautira (1891) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776939/west-end-tahiti-from-tautira-1891-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome summer sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693124/welcome-summer-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSiva with Siakumu Making Kava in Tofae's House (c. 1893) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773440/siva-with-siakumu-making-kava-tofaes-house-c-1893-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer is here poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718960/summer-here-poster-template-and-designView licenseChurch of St. Paul the Apostle, New York City, Chancel Decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845427/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink pastel parrot border background, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077272/pink-pastel-parrot-border-background-editable-beige-designView licenseAndromeda (1859) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787118/andromeda-1859-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licensePink tropical parrot desktop wallpaper, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108888/pink-tropical-parrot-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView licenseHut in Moonlight, Iva, Savaii, Oct., 1890 (1890) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777157/hut-moonlight-iva-savaii-oct-1890-1890-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife charity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118263/wildlife-charity-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegorical Female Figure (1880s) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054492/allegorical-female-figure-1880s-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful tropical birds desktop wallpaper, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109596/colorful-tropical-birds-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView licenseHippone (Algeria): Sunset at the Seybouse, ca. 1910 – 1920 by frédéric boissonnashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939110/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer is here blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286596/summer-here-blog-banner-templateView licenseDesign for a Window for the Paulist Fathers' Church, John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847795/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wild animals vintage sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831538/vintage-wild-animals-vintage-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseChurch of St. Paul the Apostle, New York City, Chancel Decoration (1835–1910) architecture illustration by John La Farge.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103444/image-art-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSummer escape poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717951/summer-escape-poster-template-and-designView licenseStudy for a Church Window by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064952/study-for-church-windowFree Image from public domain licenseSummer is here Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286451/summer-here-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlind Man and His Daughter, Vaiala, Samoa (1890) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158051/blind-man-and-his-daughter-vaiala-samoa-1890-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer is here Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286384/summer-here-instagram-story-templateView licenseAngel with Scroll: Cartoon for Trinity Church, Boston (c. 1876) by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782607/image-cartoon-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117475/world-wildlife-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Country Scene by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989818/country-scene-john-fargeFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseWhite Mountains from Fernald's Hill (1860) by Charles de Wolf Brownellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045178/white-mountains-from-fernalds-hill-1860-charles-wolf-brownellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722251/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBar Harbor, Twilighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7878764/bar-harbor-twilightFree Image from public domain licenseColorful summer png design element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062452/colorful-summer-png-design-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Island of Moorea Looking across the Strait from Tahiti, January 1891 by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084425/image-rhode-island-tahiti-blissFree Image from public domain licenseOtter & crocodile animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661557/otter-crocodile-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSunset (19th century) by Formerly attributed to Joseph Mallord William Turner and Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157252/image-clouds-sunset-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBeach vacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572196/beach-vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Great Statue of Amida Buddha at Kamakura, Known as the Daibutsu, from the Priest's Garden by John La Fargehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084393/image-buddha-art-painting-paintings-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466460/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHumphrey's Ledge (1860) by Charles de Wolf Brownellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045134/humphreys-ledge-1860-charles-wolf-brownellFree Image from public domain license