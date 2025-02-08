Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagehorizontalgeorge innessbackgroundvintage oil paintingautumnautumn landscape painting public domainpeacefirewoodWood Gatherers: An Autumn Afternoon (1891) by George InnessOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 790 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5453 x 3591 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5453 x 3591 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNew Jersey Landscape (1891) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777197/new-jersey-landscape-1891-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseScene at Durham, an Idyll (1882–85) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784591/scene-durham-idyll-1882-85-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseCamille Pissarro's Entrée du village de Voisins (1872)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977744/camille-pissarros-entree-village-voisins-1872Free Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287928/autumn-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseHillside at Étretat (1876) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047927/hillside-etretat-1876-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseSerene family picnic under blossoms.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18396240/serene-family-picnic-under-blossomsView licenseCamping s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686686/camping-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseEarly Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125901/early-morning-mid-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697406/autumn-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape with Picnickers and Donkeys by a Gate (c. 1830-1880) by Joseph Paulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035812/landscape-with-picnickers-and-donkeys-gate-c-1830-1880-joseph-paulFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseCamille Pissarro's Two Young Peasant Women (1891-1892)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977775/camille-pissarros-two-young-peasant-women-1891-1892Free Image from public domain licenseFamous quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667606/famous-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBauernhaus am Weg unter Bäumen, Staffage von vielen Figuren und weidendem Vieh, null by johann georg wagnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939866/image-clouds-cow-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000428/autumn-coming-instagram-post-templateView licenseCamille Pissarro's The Hay Cart, Montfoucault (1879)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977768/camille-pissarros-the-hay-cart-montfoucault-1879Free Image from public domain licenseEditable billboard mockup, Van Gogh's Café Terrace at Night, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063828/png-advertisement-artView licenseA Watering Place (1909) by Horatio Walkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129762/watering-place-1909-horatio-walkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn (1860-1862) by Frederick Augustus Sandys.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333935/autumn-1860-1862-frederick-augustus-sandysFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn reminder Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865758/autumn-reminder-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Mall in Saint James's Park (after 1709-1710) by Anonymous Artist and Marco Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016526/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCamille Pissarro's Hay harvest at Eragny-sur-epte (1889)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21982995/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-sur-epte-1889Free Image from public domain licenseWisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Travelers (166[2?]) by Meindert Hobbemahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013805/the-travelers-1662-meindert-hobbemaFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn music playlist blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597437/autumn-music-playlist-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Road to the Village, Milton (1880) by George Innesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783688/the-road-the-village-milton-1880-george-innessFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573116/autumn-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmélie Lundahl's Breton Girl Picking Flowers (1880 - 1885)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000747/amelie-lundahls-breton-girl-picking-flowers-1880-1885Free Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseImpressionist picnic scene wallpaper for mobilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19713697/impressionist-picnic-scene-wallpaper-for-mobileView licenseHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImpressionist picnic scene wallpaper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21151189/impressionist-picnic-scene-wallpaperView licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Pissarro's A View of L’Hermitage, near Pontoise (1874)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977747/camille-pissarros-view-lhermitage-near-pontoise-1874Free Image from public domain license