Ornate Choir Benches (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Two Images of the Inner Altars (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Altar Inside the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of the Stairs Leading to the Inner Sanctuary (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Arches and Columns Lining the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Seat of Honor and Confession Box (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Christ After Rising from the Tomb (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Statues of Victor and Lazarus (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Sample of Ornamental Reliefs with Various Organic Patterns and Gargoyles (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Ornate Railing (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Inner Altar and Exterior View of Cathedral with Congregation Preparing to Enter (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Border with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Stone Ornamentation (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Detail of Ornamentation with Christ's Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Frontal View of Architect's Model of the Cathedral (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Christ and Column Head (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Details of Ornamental Samples with Organic Patterns (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Drawing of Cathedral Floorplan (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief "Marseille Devenant Chretienne" (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
View of Cathedral Balconies (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
Relief of Saints (c. 1868) by Adolphe Terris
